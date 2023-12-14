2024 NHL Winter Classic in Seattle: League announces free outdoor Fan Festival

The National Hockey League (NHL) on Thursday announced a free two-day outdoor fan festival in Seattle leading up to the highly anticipated 2024 NHL Winter Classic.

The event, called the 'NHL Winter Classic Fan Village,' promises two days of engaging experiences for hockey enthusiasts.

Hockey aficionados can look forward to a plethora of interactive activities designed to entertain and engage attendees of all ages. The festival aims to offer diverse experiences, including giveaways, culinary delights, and interactive exhibits. The highlight of the event will be a special appearance by the prestigious Stanley Cup.

You do not need a ticket to the game to enjoy the fan festival, but you do need to sign up for free here prior to attending.

(NHL)

Scheduled to kick off on New Year's Eve from 4:30 to 8:00 PM, the festival will reconvene on New Year's Day with two separate sessions: from 9:00 to 11:30 AM and later from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.

The Seattle Kraken face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on Monday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m.

The 'NHL Winter Classic Fan Village' is poised to provide a vibrant platform for fans to immerse themselves in the hockey spirit and celebrate the forthcoming Winter Classic.

The NHL provided this list of hockey-themed experiences that will be free and open to the public at the NHL Fan Village: