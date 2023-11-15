2024 NHL Winter Classic tickets now available for Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park

Tickets to watch the Seattle Kraken take on the Vegas Golden Knights in an outdoor match at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, are available now.

The NHL made the official announcement on Wednesday saying that tickets to the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic have been released and are on sale to the public.

The Winter Classic will start at 12 p.m. PT on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and will be broadcast on TNT, B/R Sports on Max, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. According to the Ticketmaster website, prices start at $169. The most expensive bundle appears to be two tickets – for seats located just below the ‘Hit It Here Café’ for $10,000.

This year’s Winter Classic features the NHL’s two most recent franchise additions. For the Kraken, this will be their first regular-season outdoor game – making them the 29th team in NHL history to do so.

This will be the second outdoor game for the Golden Knights, whose first outdoor game was held on Feb. 20, 2021. They lost to the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

This 2024 edition of the NHL Winter Classic will mark the 16th anniversary of the first game of its kind played in Buffalo, New York, according to the NHL.