Alex Wennberg scores game-winner, Chris Driedger makes 37 saves in Kraken’s 2-1 win over Flames

article

Alex Wennberg scored the deciding goal six minutes into the third period, and Chris Driedger made 37 saves on 38 shots in his first appearance with the Kraken in 18 months in a 2-1 Seattle victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

The win gives the Kraken a three-game winning streak for the first time this season and points in seven straight games. It also moves Seattle past Calgary into fourth place in the Pacific Division.

"There’s got to be urgency. We’ve got to fight for each other and that’s what we’re doing right now," Wennberg said. "Obviously tonight it’s not really a pretty win. We’re working hard and we just try to find a way to win games and that’s what matters. In the past, that feels like we’ve been lacking a little bit, so we’re doing a lot of good things and getting rewarded."

Jared McCann delivered a perfect pass to Wennberg as he skated into the Calgary zone and Wennberg snapped a shot just inside the left post by the shoulder of Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom for the game-winning goal. Calgary had 17 shots on net in the third period and pulled Markstrom with 1:40 left to play in search of the equalizer, but Driedger held strong to get the victory.

"He was outstanding for us tonight from the first period through," head coach Dave Hakstol said. "A couple saves he made tonight on the PK were difference-makers and he had to make one more for us right before the end of the buzzer. Really happy for him. He’s worked hard to have that opportunity and he was a difference-maker for us tonight."

Driedger suffered a torn ACL in the gold medal game of the 2022 IIHF World Championship while playing for Team Canada and hadn’t played for the Kraken since the final game of their inaugural season. The injury kept Driedger out of NHL action for all of last season, but he was able to play in 14 games for AHL Coachella Valley to get some playing time. Driedger had a ,908 save percentage and 2.61 goals against average in his time with the Firebirds last spring.

Joey Daccord beat out Driedger for the backup job in Seattle behind Philipp Grubauer coming out of training camp this year and Driedger went back to Coachella Valley to open the season. Driedger played in 15 games for the Firebirds this year and posted a .916 save percentage with a 2.20 goals against average before being called up due to Grubauer’s injury.

"It’s definitely some of the most adversity I’ve ever faced in my career," Driedger said. "It’s been a long road, a lot of hours spent with the medical staff putting in hours while the guys are skating and just kind of doing my own thing and watching from the stands, so to come out and finally get back in was pretty emotional. It felt great, especially to do it here in Calgary, (I) logged a few minutes in this barn in my junior days (for the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL), so it was just really incredible … It was a lot of adversity and it feels good to get this one."

Daccord made the final seven starts for the Kraken heading into the Christmas break, but Driedger was given the nod for the game against the Flames.

Driedger was sharp in his return to action for Seattle. And he needed to be with the Kraken taking four penalties in the game, including a brief period of being down two skaters that led to Driedger’s best save of the night. With Will Borgen in the box for hooking and Jared McCann joining him for a tripping penalty, the Flames got 11 seconds of time on a two-man advantage.

A cross-crease pass from Connor Zary found Elias Lindholm waiting on Driedger’s back door only to be denied by a terrific blocker save to keep the game tied at 1-1.

"He did amazing. It’s been a while but you can just tell how good of a goalie he is," Wennberg said. "It takes a lot to actually come in… you play games down there, but it’s a different game up here. Just making those big saves, he’s obviously winning the game for us."

Driedger’s 37 saves are the second-most he’s had in a game for Seattle. He made 41 saves on 45 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in Feb. 2022.

Kailer Yamamoto gave the Kraken the lead just over two minutes into the game with his seventh goal of the season. Vince Dunn delivered a tremendous stretch pass from deep in Seattle’s own zone to Yamamoto for a breakaway chance. Yamamoto’s shot beat the blocker of Markstrom and gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead.

The Flames answered just under six minutes later with Brian Doumoulin in the penalty box for a delay of game penalty for sending the puck over the glass. Right off the face-off, the puck came back toward Driedger with an apparent miscommunication on the handling of the puck between Driedger and Jamie Oleksiak. Nazem Kadri pounced on a loose puck after a shot attempt from Yegor Sharangovich following the fumbled exchange from Driedger and Oleksiak and found the net to tie the game at 1-1.

Driedger’s save was the highlight of a scoreless second period before Wennberg’s goal gave Seattle the lead in the third.

Markstrom made 19 saves on 21 shots for Calgary on the night.