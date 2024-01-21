Auston Matthews scores NHL leading 38th goal as Kraken fall 3-1 to Maple Leafs

article

Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 38th goal of the season, and a depleted Seattle Kraken team was able to manage just one goal on only 17 shots on net in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Kraken after setting a franchise record with a nine-game winning streak to climb back into playoff contention. However, the Kraken have been playing injured ever since their last win in Columbus with multiple players sidelined with injuries, illness or suspensions.

Nicholas Robertson scored his seventh goal of the season, and Jake McCabe added an empty net tally for Toronto. Jordan Eberle's 7th goal of the year for Seattle was the only breakthrough for the Kraken.

"If you really break it down, they took advantage of one more scoring opportunity than we did," head coach Dave Hakstol said. "They're going to be a challenge to play against because of the octane that they have and the way that they can get up ice."

Matty Beniers and Vince Dunn each missed their fourth straight games due to injuries, while Yanni Gourde was out as part of a two-game suspension for a charging penalty against Edmonton's Mattias Ekholm on Thursday night. The absences forced the Kraken to constantly their lines throughout the game to compensate with both Jared McCann and Tye Kartye playing out of position at center.

"It definitely puts up a challenge for us having guys out and different line combinations and guys who don't play center that much, but I'm not going to use that as an excuse. We can still win games. And yeah, when guys are hurt, you've got to find a way," forward Oliver Bjorkstrand said.

The game had a physical edge to it right from the opening few minutes. Brandon Tanev was cross-checked in the back into the boards by Conor Timmins and popped up angry. Tanev tried to jump Timmins but was engaged instead by Simon Benoit as a trio of penalties were assessed. Timmins for his cross-check, and Tanev and Benoit each for roughing.

After the penalties, Tanev got a breakaway look in on Ilya Samsonow that was turned aside by the Toronto goaltender.

Ultimately, it was the NHL's leading goalscorer that struck first to give Toronto the lead. Mitch Marner delivered a great pass from the end boards to Matthews, who pulled the puck between his legs and beat Joey Daccord with a backhand attempt under his left pad for a 1-0 Maple Leafs lead.

Tanev was still running hot from the early penalties and delivered a strong hit on defenseman Timothy Liljegren, which prompted McCabe to challenge Tanev to a fight, which he obliged.

Meanwhile, the Kraken couldn't take advantage of a pair of power play chances in the period. Seattle didn't even get a single shot on net during their two power play opportunities.

Jaden Schwartz had a prime chance on a rebound right in front of the net on Samsonov with five minutes left in the period that was denied by Samsonov to preserve the Toronto advantage.

The Maple Leafs then delivered another quick strike goal in the immediate aftermath of a Jamie Oleksiak hooking penalty. Though Seattle killed off the penalty successfully, the defense hadn't yet recovered as Oleksiak rejoined the ice. Max Domi outflanked the Kraken defense and delivered a terrific pass across the front of the net to Nicholas Robertson as he buried it for a 2-0 Toronto lead.

The Kraken then mounted a pushback late in the second period. A Tomáš Tatar shot created a rebound in front of the net that Eberle was able to finish off a quick touch pass from Jared McCann to get the Kraken on the board and cut the lead to 2-1. Less than 15 seconds after the Eberle goal, Bjorkstrand got in on a breakaway look that saw his shot right off the crossbar. Another rush chance gave Tatar a pair of shots from the Toronto net front that couldn't clear the right pad of Samsonov.

However, it would take over 13 minutes into the third period before Seattle got their first shot on net – and it was a Grade A look on Samsonov.

McCann found Justin Schultz in the left circle and he ripped a one-time blast that was saved by Samsonov with Eberle's rebound opportunity also eliminated.

"I think they did a good job in the neutral zone making us chip pucks and not enter with it. And then they did a good job breaking it out so we couldn't find a way to forechecks and a quick strike," Eberle said. "That all being said, we found a way to generate and we still found a way to generate a little bit and we had our chances to tie that game up.

"It's been tough for this group right now. We've just got to find a way. I mean, we have four games before the break and you look at the standings, we've got to find a way to get them all, but it all starts with stopping the bleeding here and get one."

Samsonov had been among the worst goalies in the league when the Maple Leafs placed him on waivers right before New Year's Day. Samsonov had an .862 save percentage when he was sent down to AHL Toronto with only Carolina's Antti Raanta worse at .855. But in his second game back with the Maple Leafs after a reset stint with the Marlies, Samsonov shut down the Kraken with 16 saves on 17 shots.

Our best opportunity was probably Schultz on the backside. Great opportunity and their guy made a good save," Hakstol said.

The Kraken play three of the worst four teams in the NHL over the next week with another non-playoff team in St. Louis rounding out their pre-All-Star Game schedule. The Chicago Blackhawks (31st), Blues (22nd), Columbus Blue Jackets (29th) and San Jose Sharks (32nd) stand between the Kraken and the break. They need to do some damage against that stretch of schedule to keep themselves firmly in the playoff conversation.