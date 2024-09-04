Big Ten: Huskies' Quentin Moore injury came on tackle from ineligible player

article

The Big Ten Conference has acknowledged the player for Weber State that tackled Washington Huskies tight end Quentin Moore – which resulted in an injury – was an ineligible player after entering the field from the sidelines mid-play.

"With 8:03 remaining in the second quarter of Saturday's game between Washington and Weber State, a Weber State defender entered the field after the ball was snapped and eventually made the tackle following a 14-yard completion," a conference spokesperson told reporters, via Christian Caple of OnMontlake.com.

Weber State had only 10 players on the field when the ball was snapped by Washington. Linebacker Garrett Beck then ran onto the field from the Weber State sidelines while the play was in action. Moore caught the pass over the middle of the field with Beck making the tackle on Moore, who was injured on the tackle.

It was a Big Ten officiating crew working the game on Saturday. The conference said the play would not have been stopped even if the officials had caught Beck's late entrance to the field.

"The late addition of the eleventh defender was not seen by officials," the statement continued. "The play would not have been stopped in progress if the illegal substitution had been observed. At the conclusion of the play, a five-yard penalty from the previous spot should have been assessed to Weber State under Rule 3, Section 5, Article 2.a."

