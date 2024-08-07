UW rowing alumni brings home 11 medals from 2024 Paris Olympics
SEATTLE - The University of Washington is celebrating its Olympic athletes, as 11 different alumni are coming home with medals around their necks.
In a social media post, UW congratulated the Olympians on earning the highest medal total in program history.
The post adds that if "UW Rowing Alumni" were a country, the 11 medals would have ranked them 11th on the overall Olympic medal table.
Here are the UW rowers who brought home some new hardware:
- Jacob Dawson ‘16 - Gold - Men’s eight - Great Britain
- Gert-Jan van Doorn ‘21 - Silver - Men’s eight - Netherlands
- Chris Carlson ‘18 - Bronze - Men’s eight - USA
- Rielly Milne '18 - Bronze - Men’s eight - USA
- Evan Olson '19 - Bronze - Men’s eight - USA
- Pieter Quinton '21 - Bronze - Men’s eight - USA
- Holly Dunford '22 - Bronze - Women’s eight - Great Britain
- Simon van Dorp '20 - Bronze - Men's single - Netherlands
- Tabea Schendekehl ‘20 - Bronze - Women’s quad - Germany
- Phoebe Spoors ‘17 - Bronze - Women’s four - New Zealand
- Logan Ullrich ‘23 - Silver - Men’s four - New Zealand
UW head coach Michael Callahan and former UW captain Simon van Dorp
Washington Rowing's previous high for total medals won by individuals in a single Olympiad was nine, in 1936. That year, the famed "Boys in the Boat" won gold in an all-UW men's eight.
The Huskies also won 12 medals in 1984, though three were in sailing, which is not a UW varsity sport.
Additionally, two Huskies recently made their Olympic debut by qualifying for the semifinals in sprint kayak doubles.
