UW rowing alumni brings home 11 medals from 2024 Paris Olympics

The University of Washington is celebrating its Olympic athletes, as 11 different alumni are coming home with medals around their necks.

In a social media post, UW congratulated the Olympians on earning the highest medal total in program history.

The post adds that if "UW Rowing Alumni" were a country, the 11 medals would have ranked them 11th on the overall Olympic medal table.

Here are the UW rowers who brought home some new hardware:

Jacob Dawson ‘16 - Gold - Men’s eight - Great Britain

Gert-Jan van Doorn ‘21 - Silver - Men’s eight - Netherlands

Chris Carlson ‘18 - Bronze - Men’s eight - USA

Rielly Milne '18 - Bronze - Men’s eight - USA

Evan Olson '19 - Bronze - Men’s eight - USA

Pieter Quinton '21 - Bronze - Men’s eight - USA

Holly Dunford '22 - Bronze - Women’s eight - Great Britain

Simon van Dorp '20 - Bronze - Men's single - Netherlands

Tabea Schendekehl ‘20 - Bronze - Women’s quad - Germany

Phoebe Spoors ‘17 - Bronze - Women’s four - New Zealand

Logan Ullrich ‘23 - Silver - Men’s four - New Zealand

Image 1 of 4 ▼ UW head coach Michael Callahan and former UW captain Simon van Dorp

Washington Rowing's previous high for total medals won by individuals in a single Olympiad was nine, in 1936. That year, the famed "Boys in the Boat" won gold in an all-UW men's eight.

The Huskies also won 12 medals in 1984, though three were in sailing, which is not a UW varsity sport.

Additionally, two Huskies recently made their Olympic debut by qualifying for the semifinals in sprint kayak doubles.

