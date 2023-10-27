Dee Eskridge apologizes for suspension, returns to Seahawks ready to play

article

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge issued a public apology for the circumstances that led to a six-game suspension to begin the season.

"First off I would just like to apologize to the organization, apologize to my family, to everybody that was affected by it," Eskridge said after practice on Friday. "I take full responsibility in this situation and I’ve grown from it and I’m just ready to get it behind me and be the person I’m meant to be and not all of this stuff."

Eskridge was suspended in August for a domestic violence incident that happened over the offseason. Eskridge had been given a 12-month suspended sentence in May for a fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge that came from an incident in February. When the suspension was announced, a statement was released by Eskridge's attorneys through his sports agency, the Wasserman Media Group.

"In early February 2023, Dwayne was involved in an unfortunate incident with his child’s mother, which resulted in his arrest and the filing of misdemeanor charges," said the statement from Jared Ausserer of Puget Law Group. "Dwayne quickly took responsibility for his role in this incident. Dwayne entered into an agreement whereby the misdemeanor charges will be dismissed in 12 months when he completes domestic violence moral recognition therapy. Dwayne has already enrolled in and has begun therapy. Dwayne has not been convicted of any crime. He entered into this agreement because it is in the best interest of his family. Dwayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks, and the NFL."

The suspension served as the latest hiccup to Eskridge's career with the Seahawks. He was the team's top draft pick in the 2021 class with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round. But despite the high draft status, Eskridge hasn't been able to produce consistently for Seattle due to the suspension and several injuries. He's appeared in just 20 out of 34 regular season games over the last two years with just 17 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.

It seemed as though this year was setting up to be different, however. Eskridge drew strong support from coaches and teammates throughout the offseason for the work he'd put in. He seemed to be more comfortable on the field and like a possible breakout candidate for the Seahawks this year.

Then the suspension and yet another injury came down.

Eskridge was still eligible to play during the preseason until the suspension was set to go into effect with the start of the regular season. But on the opening kickoff of the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings, Eskridge injured his knee and missed the rest of training camp.

"It was definitely tough," Eskridge said. "That was another brick wall but, you know, as this league teaches us, your plan isn't really always the plan. It's whatever God wants. So you know, I just took it to the chin, got back healthy and now I'm ready."

Eskridge did some of his rehabilitation in Tampa, Fla. while also splitting time in the Seattle area. He was unable to be around the team during the suspension until the final two weeks. A recent change to NFL rules has allowed suspended players to rejoin their teams before suspension end to get back acclimated before the full term has elapsed. However, he still couldn't practice with the team until Wednesday.

Eskridge said the injury is well behind him.

Probably like three weeks in I've been running, so I've been feeling great for a long time," he said.

Eskridge is eligible to return to Seattle's active roster after the team received a one-week roster exemption for him to return to practice without counting against the 53-man roster limit. That move is expected to happen on Saturday. Head coach Pete Carroll said Eskridge had a good week of practice and looks like they player they were seeing before he was sidelined in August.

"Just kind of reminded us of the guy that we hoped to see and expect," Carroll said. "He’s quick and explosive and all of that stuff and he’s come back ready to go. He’s really prepared well to do that."

While Eskridge will be available to play Sunday, he may not ultimately be included in the game day active roster. With DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo all available, there wouldn't appear to be enough snaps to go around at the position to include Eskridge in this week's lineup. Cody Thompson would be active as a fifth receiver option already since he's a regular special teams contributor as well.

But that doesn't mean he won't get an opportunity with a bit more time. The Seahawks have remained enticed by Eskridge's speed and quickness and believe he brings a different skill set than other options on the roster.

Eskridge is eager to show he's capable of being that player as well.

"Definitely coming along great," he said. "Just being the person that is in my position to do who I need to do. So I feel like I'm honing in on that, on all the details of what I need to do. So I feel 100 percent great and confident on it."

Eskirdge spoke positively of the impact therapy has had on him since the incident as well.

"Everybody goes through different things and handles in different ways," he said. "So just being able to, you know, get tools. I'm doing therapy. You know, I've been doing that. So it's just helping me grow as a man. I'm a young man, everybody makes mistakes."