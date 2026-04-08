Ron Francis out as president of hockey operations for the Seattle Kraken

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The Brief Ron Francis will leave his role as president of hockey operations for the Kraken at the end of the season, the team announced on Wednesday. The Kraken are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention as they've lost six straight games, 10 of their last 11, and are 5-14-2 in 21 games played since the Winter Olympics break, when the team was firmly in a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Jason Botterill will lead hockey operations as the team's executive vice president and general manager.



A staggering collapse for the Seattle Kraken that has them on the verge of playoff elimination has led to a big change in the team's front office.

Ron Francis – an NHL Hall of Fame center and the team's president of hockey operations – will exit the franchise at the end of the season in a "mutual decision" with the club, a year after ceding general manager duties to Jason Botterill. The Kraken announced the move on Wednesday afternoon, as the team has lost six straight games and 10 of their last 11.

"Ron and I agreed that this is the right moment to make a thoughtful transition for both Ron and the organization, and move in a new direction," Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said in a statement. "From a small office in Lower Queen Anne to the 32nd NHL franchise, Ron’s leadership and vision were instrumental in building this franchise from the ground up. Under his stewardship, we reached the playoffs in our second season, and he leaves behind a strong foundation of draft picks and promising prospects that will continue to shape the future of the team. We are grateful for his dedication and professionalism, and we wish Ron and his family the very best."

Botterill will lead hockey operations as the team's executive vice president and general manager, the team said in a story announcing the move.

"It has been an honor to help launch and lead the Seattle Kraken over the past seven years," Francis said in a statement. "I am proud of the culture we built, the people we brought together, and the milestones we achieved, including our historic first playoff run. I want to thank our entire ownership group, everyone throughout the organization, and our incredible fans for their unwavering support. This organization has a bright future, and I’m grateful to have been part of its beginning."

Francis has been instrumental in building the Kraken from its early stages in July 2019, becoming the team's first general manager more than two years before the team took the ice for the first time. The franchise has done many things right under Francis' leadership, but the product on the ice has not been one of them.

Seattle has made the playoffs just once in five seasons of play. Though they have not officially been eliminated from contention this season, it's only a matter of time. They sit nine points out of a playoff spot with five games left in the season. They could be eliminated as soon as Thursday.

This story will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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