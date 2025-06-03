Inter Milan, CA River Plate to train in Renton for FIFA Club World Cup
RENTON, Wash. - UEFA Champions League Runners-Up Inter Milan and Argentine powerhouse CA River Plate will both train in Renton during the FIFA Club World Cup.
CA River Plate will join Seattle Sounders FC at the Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, while Inter Milan will split time between the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles, and the Virginia Mason Athletic Center – the home of the Seattle Seahawks.
FIFA made the announcement on Tuesday as to where the 32 teams participating in the FIFA Club World Cup would train during their time in the United States later this month. Both CA River Plate and Inter Milan have matches scheduled in Seattle. The two teams will square off against each other on June 25 at Lumen Field, while also facing Urawa Red Dragons in matches in Seattle.
Urawa Red Dragons will train at the University of Portland.
The Sounders will be utilizing their training facility for the event as well, but are in a different group than CA River Plate and Inter Milan. The Sounders will have all three of their matches at home in Seattle, facing UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid and Botafogo.
All three of Seattle's opponents will train in the greater Los Angeles area. Paris Saint-Germain will be at UC-Irvine, Atlético Madrid at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and Botafogo at Westmont College in Santa Barbara.
Training Sites:
|Club
|Training Site/s
|Al Ahly FC
|Nova Southeastern University, Davie, Florida
The Pingry School, Basking Ridge, New Jersey
|Al Ain FC
|Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia
|Al Hilal
|DC United Training Center, Leesburg, Virginia
Nashville SC Training Facility, Nashville, Tennessee
|Atlético de Madrid
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California
|Auckland City FC
|Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee
|Borussia Dortmund
|Inter Miami CF Training Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|Botafogo
|Westmont College, Santa Barbara, California
|CA Boca Juniors
|Barry University, Miami Shores, Florida
|CA River Plate
|Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, Renton, Washington
|CF Monterrey
|Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California
|CF Pachuca
|UNC Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina
|Chelsea FC
|Philadelphia Union Training Facility, Chester, Pennsylvania
Nova Southeastern University, Davie, Florida
|CR Flamengo
|Stockton University, Galloway, New Jersey
Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida
|Espérance de Tunisie
|Oakland University, Oakland County, Michigan
|FC Bayern München
|Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida
|FC Internazionale Milano
|UCLA, Los Angeles, California
Seattle Seahawks Training Center, Renton, Washington
|FC Porto
|Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey
|FC Salzburg
|Melanie Lane Training Ground, Whippany, New Jersey
|Fluminense FC
|University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina
|Inter Miami CF
|Inter Miami CF Training Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|Juventus FC
|The Greenbrier Sports Training Center, Greenbrier County, West Virginia
ChampionsGate, Orlando, Florida
|Los Angeles Football Club
|Mercer University, Macon, Georgia
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC
|IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida
|Manchester City
|Lynn University, Boca Raton, Florida
|Paris Saint-Germain
|University of California Irvine, Irvine, California
|Real Madrid C. F.
|Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
|Palmeiras
|UNC Greensboro, Greensboro, North Carolina
|Seattle Sounders FC
|Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, Renton, Washington
|SL Benfica
|Waters Sportsplex, Tampa, Florida
|Ulsan HD
|Charlotte FC, Charlotte, North Carolina
|Urawa Red Diamonds
|University of Portland, Portland, Oregon
|Wydad AC
|Landon School, Bethesda, Maryland
The Source: Information in this story came from FIFA and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
MORE SOUNDERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
