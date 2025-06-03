Inter Milan, CA River Plate to train in Renton for FIFA Club World Cup

article

The Brief UEFA Champions League Runners-Up Inter Milan and Argentine powerhouse CA River Plate will train in Renton for the FIFA Club World Cup. Inter Milan will train at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center - home of the Seahawks - while CA River Plate will train at the Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility.



CA River Plate will join Seattle Sounders FC at the Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, while Inter Milan will split time between the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles, and the Virginia Mason Athletic Center – the home of the Seattle Seahawks.

FIFA made the announcement on Tuesday as to where the 32 teams participating in the FIFA Club World Cup would train during their time in the United States later this month. Both CA River Plate and Inter Milan have matches scheduled in Seattle. The two teams will square off against each other on June 25 at Lumen Field, while also facing Urawa Red Dragons in matches in Seattle.

Urawa Red Dragons will train at the University of Portland.

The Sounders will be utilizing their training facility for the event as well, but are in a different group than CA River Plate and Inter Milan. The Sounders will have all three of their matches at home in Seattle, facing UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid and Botafogo.

All three of Seattle's opponents will train in the greater Los Angeles area. Paris Saint-Germain will be at UC-Irvine, Atlético Madrid at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and Botafogo at Westmont College in Santa Barbara.

Training Sites:

Club Training Site/s Al Ahly FC Nova Southeastern University, Davie, Florida

The Pingry School, Basking Ridge, New Jersey Al Ain FC Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia Al Hilal DC United Training Center, Leesburg, Virginia

Nashville SC Training Facility, Nashville, Tennessee Atlético de Madrid Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California Auckland City FC Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee Borussia Dortmund Inter Miami CF Training Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Botafogo Westmont College, Santa Barbara, California CA Boca Juniors Barry University, Miami Shores, Florida CA River Plate Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, Renton, Washington CF Monterrey Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California CF Pachuca UNC Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina Chelsea FC Philadelphia Union Training Facility, Chester, Pennsylvania

Nova Southeastern University, Davie, Florida CR Flamengo Stockton University, Galloway, New Jersey

Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida Espérance de Tunisie Oakland University, Oakland County, Michigan FC Bayern München Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida FC Internazionale Milano UCLA, Los Angeles, California

Seattle Seahawks Training Center, Renton, Washington FC Porto Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey FC Salzburg Melanie Lane Training Ground, Whippany, New Jersey Fluminense FC University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Training Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Juventus FC The Greenbrier Sports Training Center, Greenbrier County, West Virginia

ChampionsGate, Orlando, Florida Los Angeles Football Club Mercer University, Macon, Georgia Mamelodi Sundowns FC IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida Manchester City Lynn University, Boca Raton, Florida Paris Saint-Germain University of California Irvine, Irvine, California Real Madrid C. F. Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Palmeiras UNC Greensboro, Greensboro, North Carolina Seattle Sounders FC Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, Renton, Washington SL Benfica Waters Sportsplex, Tampa, Florida Ulsan HD Charlotte FC, Charlotte, North Carolina Urawa Red Diamonds University of Portland, Portland, Oregon Wydad AC Landon School, Bethesda, Maryland

The Source: Information in this story came from FIFA and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

