Expand / Collapse search

Inter Milan, CA River Plate to train in Renton for FIFA Club World Cup

By
Published  June 3, 2025 5:58pm PDT
Seattle Sounders FC
FOX 13 Seattle
article

RENTON, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: A general overall aerial view of the Seattle Seahawks headquarters and training facility at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on June 12, 2024, in Renton, Washington. (Kirby Lee / Getty Images)

The Brief

    • UEFA Champions League Runners-Up Inter Milan and Argentine powerhouse CA River Plate will train in Renton for the FIFA Club World Cup.
    • Inter Milan will train at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center - home of the Seahawks - while CA River Plate will train at the Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility.

RENTON, Wash. - UEFA Champions League Runners-Up Inter Milan and Argentine powerhouse CA River Plate will both train in Renton during the FIFA Club World Cup.

CA River Plate will join Seattle Sounders FC at the Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, while Inter Milan will split time between the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles, and the Virginia Mason Athletic Center – the home of the Seattle Seahawks.

FIFA made the announcement on Tuesday as to where the 32 teams participating in the FIFA Club World Cup would train during their time in the United States later this month. Both CA River Plate and Inter Milan have matches scheduled in Seattle. The two teams will square off against each other on June 25 at Lumen Field, while also facing Urawa Red Dragons in matches in Seattle.

Urawa Red Dragons will train at the University of Portland.

The Sounders will be utilizing their training facility for the event as well, but are in a different group than CA River Plate and Inter Milan. The Sounders will have all three of their matches at home in Seattle, facing UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid and Botafogo. 

All three of Seattle's opponents will train in the greater Los Angeles area. Paris Saint-Germain will be at UC-Irvine, Atlético Madrid at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and Botafogo at Westmont College in Santa Barbara.

Training Sites:

ClubTraining Site/s
Al Ahly FCNova Southeastern University, Davie, Florida
The Pingry School, Basking Ridge, New Jersey
Al Ain FCEpiscopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia
Al HilalDC United Training Center, Leesburg, Virginia
Nashville SC Training Facility, Nashville, Tennessee
Atlético de MadridLos Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California
Auckland City FCBaylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Borussia DortmundInter Miami CF Training Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
BotafogoWestmont College, Santa Barbara, California
CA Boca JuniorsBarry University, Miami Shores, Florida
CA River PlateSounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, Renton, Washington
CF MonterreyLoyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California
CF PachucaUNC Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina
Chelsea FCPhiladelphia Union Training Facility, Chester, Pennsylvania
Nova Southeastern University, Davie, Florida
CR FlamengoStockton University, Galloway, New Jersey
Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida
Espérance de TunisieOakland University, Oakland County, Michigan
FC Bayern MünchenWide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida
FC Internazionale MilanoUCLA, Los Angeles, California
Seattle Seahawks Training Center, Renton, Washington
FC PortoRutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey
FC SalzburgMelanie Lane Training Ground, Whippany, New Jersey
Fluminense FCUniversity of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CF Training Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Juventus FCThe Greenbrier Sports Training Center, Greenbrier County, West Virginia
ChampionsGate, Orlando, Florida
Los Angeles Football ClubMercer University, Macon, Georgia
Mamelodi Sundowns FCIMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida
Manchester CityLynn University, Boca Raton, Florida
Paris Saint-GermainUniversity of California Irvine, Irvine, California
Real Madrid C. F.Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
PalmeirasUNC Greensboro, Greensboro, North Carolina
Seattle Sounders FCSounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, Renton, Washington
SL BenficaWaters Sportsplex, Tampa, Florida
Ulsan HDCharlotte FC, Charlotte, North Carolina
Urawa Red DiamondsUniversity of Portland, Portland, Oregon
Wydad ACLandon School, Bethesda, Maryland

The Source: Information in this story came from FIFA and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SOUNDERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Sounders players protest Club World Cup prize money distribution

Tani Oluwaseyi scores twice as Seattle Sounders lose 3-2 to Minnesota United

Commentary: Buzz is lacking on the opportunity of a lifetime for Sounders FC and local soccer fans

Sounders preparing for FIFA Club World Cup

Jesús Ferreira's first goal with Sounders carries Seattle to 1-0 win over San Diego FC

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

Seattle Sounders FCSportsFIFA World CupMLS