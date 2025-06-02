Tani Oluwaseyi scores twice as Seattle Sounders lose 3-2 to Minnesota United

article

Tani Oluwaseyi scored two goals in the second half and Minnesota claimed its first-ever win in Seattle with a 3-2 victory over the Sounders on Sunday.

Minnesota (8-3-6) beat the Sounders (7-5-5) for just the second time in 16 meetings — and won in Seattle for the first time in nine tries. The Sounders also knocked out Minnesota in the 2020 Western Conference championship.

Seattle (7-5-5) dropped its first game at Lumen Field this season, moving to 5-1-2. FC Cincinnati is the only MLS team yet to lose at home.

Minnesota and Seattle combined for four goals in seven minutes, marking the ninth time in MLS history that two teams had four goals in eight-or-fewer minutes in a half.

Oluwaseyi opened the scoring in the 51st minute when he was left alone at the penalty spot for a redirection of Robin Lod's back pass. Oluwaseyi scored again in the 58th on a rebound attempt for a 3-1 lead.

Lod scored on a penalty kick in the 54th for a two-goal advantage.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi and Nicolás Romero scored for Seattle.

PROTEST

The Seattle players wore T-shirts before a match that read "Club World Cup Ca$h Grab" to demand a share of the prize money for participating in the upcoming international tournament.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

