Jewell Loyd scores 26 points as Seattle Storm beat Wings 95-71

Published  July 1, 2024 10:04pm PDT
Sports
Associated Press
article

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, left, greets forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) after a Storm basket against the Dallas Wings during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Monday, July 1, 2024, in Seattle. The Storm won 95-71.  (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

SEATTLE - Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 14 and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings for the second time in three days with a 95-71 victory on Monday night.

Loyd narrowly missed her third-straight game with 30-plus points after scoring 30 in a 97-76 victory over the Wings on Saturday.

Seattle took control in the first half, leading 45-37 at the break behind 13 points from Loyd.

Loyd made a 3-pointer with 5:02 left in the third to cap a 15-2 run for a 60-39 lead. Ogwumike added a 3-pointer on the Storm’s next possession for a 22-point advantage. Dallas was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range at that point.

Loyd sat out the fourth quarter after Seattle scored 34 in the third to take a 79-50 lead.

Seattle (13-6) has won eight straight games at home.

Ezi Magbegor added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Seattle. Skylar Diggins-Smith had eight points and five assists.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 21 points and five steals. Natasha Howard added 15 points and Odyssey Sims had 12.

Dallas (4-15) entered the Seattle series after ending an 11-game losing streak on Thursday.

