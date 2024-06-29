Expand / Collapse search

Jewell Loyd's 30 points lead Seattle Storm to 97-76 win over Wings

By The Associated Press
Published  June 29, 2024 9:08pm PDT
Sports
Associated Press
article

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 23: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Climate Pledge Arena on June 23, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Storm won 72-61. (Alika Jenner / Getty Images)

SEATTLE - Jewell Loyd scored 30 points that included 16 of 17 free throws and the Seattle Storm defeated the Dallas Wings 97-76 on Saturday night.

The Storm held Dallas to fewer than 20 points in each of the last three quarters. They have won the first three games of their WNBA-record nine-game homestand.

Jordan Horston had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Seattle (12-6). Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points, Ezi Magbegor 13 and Skylar Diggins-Smith 11.

Loyd made 6 of 14 shots in recording her second-consecutive 30-point game. She had five rebounds and five assists. With Loyd leading the way, Seattle made 28 of 30 from the free-throw line, compared to 6 of 14 for Dallas.

Seattle led 28-25 after one quarter and opened the second with a 7-1 run on the way to a 54-41 halftime lead. A 10-0 run to open the second half put the game well in hand.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points to lead Dallas (4-14). Teaira McCowan scored 15 points and Natasha Howard had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Seattle, 7-1 at home, hosts Dallas again on Monday.

MORE STORM NEWS

Jewell Loyd's season-high 34 points leads Seattle Storm to 89-77 win over Caitlin Clark, Fever

Jewell Loyd scores 16 points as Seattle Storm beat Sun 72-61

Seattle Storm can't overcome Jackie Young, A'ja Wilson in 94-83 loss to Aces

Seattle Storm can't complete late comeback, lose to Mercury 87-78