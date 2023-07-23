Julian Arnold in-studio talks PPA Pickleball Tour in Seattle this week

The PPA Pickleball Tour is coming to Seattle for the first time ever this week for the Baird Wealth Management Seattle Open presented by Holland America from July 27-30.

Pro player Julian Arnold joined Fox 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Seattle Sports Live" on Sunday night to preview the event and talk about his career. Arnold is currently a Top-10 men's singles player in the world.

The event will be held at the Lower Woodland Tennis Courts at Woodland Park. The PPA Tour features the world Top 60 touring pros.

Interview above.