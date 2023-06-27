Kraken schedule: Seattle opens at Stanley Cup champion Vegas on October 10

article

The third season for the Seattle Kraken gets underway on October 10 with a road trip that begins with the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Just as they started their debut season in 2021-22, the Kraken will open the upcoming year in the Nevada desert against the Golden Knights. It will follow with stops in Nashville and St. Louis to face the Predators and Blues, respectively.

Seattle will open their home slate on October 17 with the playoff rival Colorado Avalanche in town. The Kraken beat the Avalanche in seven games for their first playoff series win in franchise history in April.

The series was highlighted by a Cale Makar hit on Jared McCann that injured Seattle's leading scorer and drew the ire of the Seattle fan base. A Jordan Eberle boarding penalty against Andrew Cogliano later in the series left the Avalanche forward with a neck fracture as the Avalanche fans returned the animus in Seattle's direction.

The entire opening home stand for Seattle will see teams that are coming off playoff appearances in town. After the home opener against Colorado, the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers conclude the opening three-game home series before a four-game road trip.

The defending Cup champion Golden Knights will be back in Seattle on New Year's Day as the Kraken will host this year's Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park. That game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. PT

As they did last season, the Kraken will have a lengthy road East Coast road trip in January. A six-game road trip will cover 10 days with games against the Buffalo Sabres, Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers.

The Chicago Blackhawks and presumptive No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard will be in Seattle on December 14 and January 24. The NHL Draft begins Wednesday night and Bedard is the overwhelming favorite to be selected coming off 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games for the Regina Pats of the WHL last season.

The Dallas Stars, who beat the Kraken in seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals, make their only trip to Seattle on March 30. The game against the Stars concludes a stretch from February through March where the Kraken play 15 of 19 games at home.

The regular season concludes with a four-game road trip that wraps up with a game against the Minnesota Wild on April 18.

Single game tickets go on sale July 10 with limited Season Ticket Plans available now.

Seattle Kraken Family Ticket Bundle with FOX 13

For the first time, the Seattle Kraken are introducing family ticket bundles which include four game tickets, four hotdogs, and a box of popcorn for either $150 or $250 depending on seat location. These will be available for 10 games throughout the season and go on sale on August 1.

"All of our tickets include the benefit of free public transit, making for an easy and fun day out," Kraken chief marketing officer Katie Townsend said.