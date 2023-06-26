Kraken's Matty Beniers wins Calder Trophy as NHL's Rookie of the Year

article

Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers was named the winner of the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year on Monday night at the NHL Awards in Nashville.

Beniers received 160 out of 196 first-place votes. Beniers won the award over Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power. He's the first member of the Kraken franchise to receive one of the NHL's major awards.

"I want to start off by thanking the people that have gotten me to this point," Beniers said. "Obviously my awesome family that has been here every step of the way since I was a little kid and up until this year. Obviously the Seattle Kraken organization, support staff, coaches, you know, you guys gave me that opportunity and you guys supported me all throughout this year. So thank you for that. You know, the boys, my teammates, I love you guys. You guys were so great. You taught me so much this year and you were a big part and a huge reason to why I'm up here today so thank you to them.

"And then finally, you know, Seattle you guys were great all year and you guys made playing at Climate Pledge Arena so fun. So thank you to them and I love all you fans. Thank you."



Despite making his NHL debut late in the Kraken’s first season, Beniers was still a rookie for the 2022-23 campaign. Beniers led all rookies in points with 57 and was tied with Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars for the rookie lead in goals with 24. Beniers was second in assists among rookies (33) and had four game-winning goals while averaging over 17 minutes of ice time a game.

Beniers was a key fixture alongside Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle on what was Seattle’s de facto top line for most of the season. McCann delivered a personal and team record 40 goals with Beniers a key part of that line.

The No. 2 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Beniers helped the Kraken to a 40-point improvement in their second season. Seattle beat the Colorado Avalanche in seven games and took the Dallas Stars to a Game 7 as well before being eliminated just shy of the Western Conference Final.

"We’re so proud of all that Matty accomplished this season, and we’re thrilled that the Beniers family is in Nashville to share in this moment with him," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "This win is not only a reflection of his performance on the ice this year, but all of the hard work he put in off it. We know this is just the start for Matty."

Skinner led rookie goalies in wins (29) and games played (50). Skinner was third among rookies with a .914 save percentage and fifth in goals-against average at 2.75 among rookies to play at least 10 games.

Power, taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 ahead of Beniers, led all rookie defensemen in points (35) and assists (31). Power helped the Sabres to a 42-33-7 record, which was their best record since the 2010-11 season.

Skinner was second in voting with 24 first-place votes. Power was third with nine.

Mattias Maccelli of the Arizona Coyotes and Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars were the others to receive first place votes and finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Beniers also finished sixth in voting for the Lady Byng trophy, which is awarded to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.

Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol finishes third for the Jack Adams award given to the NHL's best coach. Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins won the award with Lindy Ruff of the New Jersey Devils coming in second. Hakstol received a lone first-place out of 82 ballots.