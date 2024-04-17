LeBron James, Steph Curry on roster for U.S. Olympics basketball team

article

The USA men’s basketball roster is set with some of the biggest NBA superstars, including LeBron James and Steph Curry, heading to Paris for the Olympics this summer.

James is heading back to the Olympics for the first time in 12 years, while Curry is going for the first time.

USA Basketball announced its men's Olympic team for Paris on Wednesday — James, Curry, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, and Kawhi Leonard as the 12 names on the current roster.

RELATED: Paris Olympics to pay track and field athletes–gold medalists get $50K

Embiid decided to play for the U.S. in 2023 after becoming an American citizen. The Cameroon-born center also could have chosen to represent France at the Paris Games.

This year’s team has seven players with 10 combined Olympic gold medals; Durant has three, James has two, while Adebayo, Holiday, Tatum, and Booker each have one.

Of the 12 committed to play in the Paris Games, seven finished the NBA season ranked among the league’s top 15 scorers per game.

RELATED: Here's why the Paris Olympics track is purple

James is the NBA's all-time scoring leader, Curry is the all-time leader in 3-pointers, Haliburton won the assist-per-game title this season, and 10 were All-Stars this season too.

According to the AP, the U.S. men have competed in basketball at the Olympics 19 times, winning 19 medals — 16 gold, one silver and two bronze.

RELATED: LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points

The 2024 USA basketball team will be coached by Steve Kerr, assisted by Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue, and Mark Few. There’s still a chance there could be roster changes before the summer if injuries or deep runs in the NBA playoffs force players to change their minds about committing to the national team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.







