Lockett, Metcalf to play at Jets; Laumea to start at guard for Seattle Seahawks

Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and defensive end Leonard Williams will all play against the New York Jets on Sunday despite missing multiple practices this week for the Seattle Seahawks.

Tight end Brady Russell (foot) and safety A.J. Finley (ankle) are the only players in doubt this week. Russell has missed the last two games for Seattle due to his injury. Finley – newly acquired off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers this week – did not play for L.A. against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night before being waived.

Every player on the roster was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Metcalf, Lockett and Williams were each held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu completed his first week of practice after being designated to return from injured reserve following a thigh injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald said earlier this week that Nwosu would not play this week, but Nwosu was able to practice all three days and wasn't listed on the final status report of the week.

"It's great to see him out there," Macdonald said on Friday. "He's in great spirits. Put yourself in his shoes on the things that he's gone through and persevered through. It's so great to have him out there. Looks good. It's on schedule."

Nwosu has appeared in just one game this season for Seattle. A knee injury sustained in the team's final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on a questionable block from guard Wyatt Teller sidelined Nwosu for the first four games of the season. Upon returning to action against the New York Giants in Week 5, Nwosu played just 20 snaps before again being knocked out of the lineup with a thigh injury.

"There's a progression," Macdonald said. "So, how long that takes is how long it takes, but he feels good. He looks good. He's doing everything we ask and we're excited for him."

Tackle Stone Forsythe was also a full participant in practice all week as he was also designated to return from injured reserve this week. Forsythe has been sidelined with a hand injury.

Seattle would need to make roster moves to add Nwosu and Forsythe back to the 53-man roster.

Sataoa Laumea to make first start at right guard:

Head coach Mike Macdonald said earlier this week there would be a competition between rookies Christian Haynes and Sataoa Laumea over who would start at right guard in place of an injured Anthony Bradford this week.

Logically, Haynes was the presumptive option. Laumea has been inactive for every game this season for Seattle. Haynes was a third-round draft pick this spring with Laumea selected in the sixth round. Haynes and Bradford have split playing time at the position throughout the season as well. Haynes has played 164 offensive snaps for Seattle so far this season.

Instead, Laumea's first NFL game action will come as part of the starting lineup against the Jets on Sunday.

"The plan is we're going to start Sataoa at guard and he's just done a tremendous job," Macdonald said. "These guys have been competing the whole way. And Christian, if and when he gets his opportunity, I mean he had a great week of practice as well. So we're excited about these guys and we got all the confidence in the world in him, but Sataoa will start the game out."

Laumea has played both guard spots with the Seahawks, though his playing history is solely on the right side of the line.

"I feel like I've grown a lot," Laumea said. "I feel like there's a lot of great players in our O-line room that I get to learn from, so I feel like I've made great strides. I feel like most of it is mentally too, the game is much faster, so you've got to pick it up fast."

Macdonald said they have a plan for the game this week, but wouldn't say if Laumea and Haynes would rotate at the spot like Haynes and Bradford had been at times earlier this year.

"Obviously, we want continuity at our offensive line, but this isn't the end of it," Macdonald said. "And Christian has done a tremendous job as well. So I just want to be really clear that this is not something that Christian lost or anything like that. This is something that Sataoa has earned the opportunity."

Despite Macdonald's comments, the fact that Haynes can't seize the role – either in place of a struggling Bradford earlier this year or now with Bradford injured – is not ideal. Now Laumea will get the chance to settle a position that has struggled all year for the Seahawks.

Injury Report:

