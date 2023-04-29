LSU G Anthony Bradford, Mississippi State NT Cameron Young heads Seahawks Day 3 draft picks

article

The Seattle Seahawks took LSU guard Anthony Bradford and Mississippi State nose tackle Cameron Young in the fourth round to kick off the final day of the NFL Draft.

Bradford, who turned 22 on Friday, is a 6-foot-4, 332-pound lineman that played both guard and tackle at LSU. A former teammate of Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis, Bradford was a two-year starter for the Tigers and primarily played right guard for the team. He appeared in 29 games with 17 starts at LSU.

"I feel like I'm an aggressive player, but I'm aggressive smart player," Bradford said of his game in a conference call with reporters. "Sometimes I can kind of look passive but I'm coming aggressive. And I really take pride in my feet and my technique so I feel like I'm an aggressive player with good technique."

Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Bradford "offers tackle experience, but he is at his best in confined quarters, where he can trust his wide frame and move bodies with sheer force. Although he might not be ready from the get-go, he offers intriguing NFL potential that can be cultivated."

Bradford also faced off against Seahawks' second-round pick Derick Hall (as pictured above) in games against Auburn.

"He's a fantastic player," Bradford said of Hall. "Speed, power, everything that you need in an edge rusher so it was pretty fun playing against him. He's a good player. I'm happy he's on my team."

Young is a 6-foot-3, 306-pound nose tackle that played multiple spots on the defensive interior at Mississippi State.

Young appeared in 42 games with 25 starts over four seasons for the Bulldogs. He has 106 tackles with two sacks, an interception and five passed defended.

"I think the Seahawks were the favorite," Young said of possible landing spots. "They've been talking to me heavy throughout this whole process so I knew it was a place I wanted to go."

Seattle needed a nose tackle option with Poona Ford still a free agent and the team releasing Al Woods earlier this offseason. Per Brugler, Young "is a heavy, upright mover, which will limit his ability to make plays on the football, but his forceful punch and balance through contact are NFL traits. He has two-gapping traits to provide immediate depth as a nose or play head up over the tackle."