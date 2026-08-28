Seattle Mariners move Bryce Miller to bullpen amid recent struggles

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The Brief The Seattle Mariners are moving Bryce Miller to the bullpen amid recent struggles and with five other healthy starters on the roster. Manager Dan Wilson emphasized the move is temporary and Miller is still viewed as a starter for the long-term, but with top prospect Kade Anderson making his debut last Saturday, the team is making this move for the present. "I think the move right now is for Bryce to join the bullpen, definitely on a short-term basis," Wilson said. "A chance for him to go down, and make some adjustments and get back on track in some way."



The Seattle Mariners are moving Bryce Miller to the bullpen amid recent struggles and with five other healthy starters on the roster.

Manager Dan Wilson announced the move on Friday in Toronto ahead of the team's series against the Blue Jays. Wilson emphasized the move is temporary and Miller is still viewed as a starter for the long-term, but with top prospect Kade Anderson making his debut last Saturday, the team is making this move for the present.

"I think the move right now is for Bryce to join the bullpen, definitely on a short-term basis," Wilson said. "A chance for him to go down, and make some adjustments and get back on track in some way."

Emerson Hancock is starting Friday's series-opener in Toronto. Anderson will pitch Saturday and Logan Gilbert will throw on Sunday.

"I view myself as a starter long-term," Miller said, via Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. " I have never doubted myself or doubted my ability to start, so I don’t have any question about that within myself. I believe that when things are going right with me, that I’m one of the best starters in the league. I told them, ‘Whatever I need to do, I’ll throw whatever they tell me to.’"

Dig deeper:

Miller began the season on the injured list, but was statistically Seattle's best starter once he returned in May. In nine starts to open his season, Miller had allowed just 10 runs over 52 ⅔ innings for a 1.71 ERA with 62 strikeouts to just five walks. However, that production has fallen off a cliff since early July. In his last eight starts, Miller has allowed 37 runs (33 earned) for a 7.19 ERA. The Mariners have lost all eight of those starts. He's walked 20 batters and struck out just 30 over that span.

Seattle opponents have scored double-digit runs in each of Miller's last four starts, including a 22-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, and 19-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Miller walked a career-high seven batters over 4 ⅓ innings in the loss to the Cubs.

"I think it's been a tougher stretch for him here, but I think this is a good opportunity for him and good opportunity for our team," Wilson said. "There's no set time. This is not a permanent thing and Bryce is going to be a pitcher for us for a long time and win a lot of games for us. There's a long history of guys, starters that have gone through some of the same kind of things. Chance to go down there and get himself right and help the team out in the process."

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The Source: Information in this story came from The Seattle Times and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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