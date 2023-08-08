Mariners place Bryan Woo on injured list, Ryan Jensen claimed off waivers

article

The Seattle Mariners placed right-handed starter Bryan Woo on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation as part of a handful of roster moves on Tuesday.

Top pitching prospect Emerson Hancock is expected to be called up to take Woo's spot in the starting rotation for Wednesday's start against the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports. Robert Murray of Fansided was the first to report Hancock's impending promotion.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Ryan Jensen was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, right-handed reliever Ryder Ryan was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and right-hander Matt Festa was designated for assignment.

Woo, 23, pitched six innings with two runs allowed on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts in his last start against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The rookie has pitched 55 innings for the Mariners this season across 11 starts with a 4.75 ERA. After having Tommy John surgery in April 2021, Woo had only pitched 57 innings of professional ball entering this year. Combined with his time in Double-A Arkansas, Woo is already at 99 innings pitched for the year.

The Mariners had already spoken about the need to manage Woo's innings through the end of the season given the increased workload this year. As long as the inflammation isn't a precursor to more serious issues (like another Tommy John procedure, for example), Woo will now get that downtime.

Hancock, 24, has an 11-5 record in 20 starts for Double-A Arkansas this season. He's pitched 98 innings with a 4.32 ERA with 38 walks and 107 strikeouts. His move was not announced as one of the team's roster moves on Tuesday. Since he's not on the 40-man roster, the Mariners will need to make an addition roster move to add him prior to Wednesday's start.

Ryan, 28, was added to the 40-man roster last week while with Triple-A Tacoma. In 33 appearances with the Rainiers this season, Ryan is 3-2 with a pair of saves, and a 3.76 ERA with 15 walks and 40 strikeouts in 40 ⅔ innings pitched. He signed with Seattle as a minor league free agent in December. His first appearance for Seattle will mark his major league debut.

Jensen, 25, will report to Triple-A Tacoma. In 30 games between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, Jensen has posted a 2-7 record with a 5.77 ERA with 46 walks and 66 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched.

Festa, 30, has pitched in parts of four seasons with the Mariners. He is 2-2 with two saves and a 4.32 ERA in 89 career games with 44 walks and 102 strikeouts in 93 ⅔ innings pitched. Festa struggled with walks in the majors for Seattle this year with 12 free passes in just nine innings pitched.