Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert named AL Player of the Week

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert was named the American League Player of the Week after a pair of standout outings that led to victories over the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros.

Gilbert tossed a shutout against the Giants with seven strikeouts on 105 pitches with just five hits and no walks allowed in a 6-0 Mariners victory on July 4. He followed that up with another strong seven inning performance against the Astros that included just a lone run allowed on a Martin Maldonado solo home run. He again had no walks allowed with six strikeouts in a 3-1 Seattle win.

The victory moved the Mariners back over .500 with a 45-44 record to end the first half of the season.

In total, Gilbert threw 16 innings with just one run allowed on six hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts in picking up a pair of victories.

It's the first time Gilbert has earned a player of the week award from MLB.

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was named the National League Player of the Week.