Seattle Mariners to sign OF Victor Robles

The Seattle Mariners are adding outfielder Victor Robles, a former top prospect of the Washington Nationals, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Monday.

Robles, 27, was granted an unconditional release by the Nationals on Saturday after being designated for assignment by the team last week. Robles was hitting just .120 with three runs scored and four stolen bases in 14 games this season with Washington.

The Mariners optioned outfielder Jonatan Clase to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday to clear a roster spot for the impending addition of Robles. Clase, 22, has appeared in 15 games this season for Seattle after making his MLB debut with the team on April 15. He's batting .176 with three runs scored, a double, three RBI and two stolen bases.

Robles was the starting center fielder on the Nationals' World Series winning team in 2019 as a rookie. Robles hit .255 with 33 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 28 steals and a .745 OPS in 155 games played for Washington while also leading all center fielders in defensive runs saved with 22, per Fielding Bible.

However, Robles was never able to replicate the success of his rookie season in the ensuing three years, and a back injury forced him to miss all but 36 games last year.

Robles' addition gives the Mariners an option off the bench for base running and defensive purposes while allowing Clase to return to Triple-A to get regular playing time.

