Seattle Mariners fire bench coach, offensive coordinator Brant Brown

The Seattle Mariners have fired bench coach and offensive coordinator Brant Brown after just 58 games this season amid significant offensive struggles across the roster.

Brown was hired to the staff in November after previously serving as hitting coach of the Miami Marlins. He previously spent five years working in the Mariners' minor league system from 2013-18, and returned to the major league staff as the team hoped to push forward offensively this season by cutting down on strikeouts.

Instead, the Mariners are tied for 28th in runs scored, 28th in team batting average (.221), 27th in on-base percentage (.295), and 25th in slugging percentage (.361). They lead all of MLB in strikeouts with 594, which is 27 more than the next closest team in the Boston Red Sox with 567.

Additionally, Julio Rodríguez has an on-base-plus-slugging percentage over 150 points lower than last season.

While not all of these factors fall directly on Brown, the overall struggles of the roster led the team to believe a change was necessary. Being shutout in a 4-0 loss by Spencer Arrighetti on Thursday afternoon may have been the final blow for Brown's tenure. Despite winning three of four games against Houston, the Mariners scored just nine runs in the series.

Director of Hitting Strategy Jarret DeHart and Assistant Hitting Coach Tommy Joseph will continue with the team and expand on their roles with the hitters.

