Mariners trade OF A.J. Pollock, INF Mark Mathias to Giants

The Seattle Mariners are trading outfielder A.J. Pollock and minor league utility man Mark Mathias to the San Francisco Giants.

Jeff Passan of ESPN.com was the first to report the deal.

The Mariners will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Giants in exchange for Pollock and Mathias.

Pollock, 35, signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Mariners this offseason to serve in a left field platoon role alongside Jarred Kelenic. However, Pollock struggled immensely at the plate this year and became a part-time player at best. Pollock is batting .173 with four doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI in 49 games played for Seattle this year. It's the only season of his career that he's had a batting average under .244.

Mathias, 28, was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 2 and joined Triple-A Tacoma. Mathias was batting .345 with three doubles, two runs and eight RBI in 16 games played since joining the Rainiers. Mathias has played a total of 68 games in the majors with three different teams in the Pirates, Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers.

It's the second trade of the day for the Mariners ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Seattle also reached a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks to send closer Paul Sewald to Arizona in exchange for outfielder Dominic Canzone, utility man Josh Rojas, and minor league infielder Ryan Bliss.