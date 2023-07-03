Mariners trade Trevor Gott, Chris Flexen to Mets for LHP Zach Muckenhirn

article

The Seattle Mariners have acquired left-handed pitcher Zach Muckenhirn from the New York Mets in exchange for right-handed reliever Trevor Gott and right-handed starter Chris Flexen.

But at its essence, the Mariners are trading Gott to the Mets in exchange for eating the remainder of Flexen's salary for this season with Muckenhirn thrown in as well.

Flexen had been designated for assignment by the Mariners last week after a rough start to the year while transitioning to a bullpen role. Flexen was 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA in 17 games pitched this season for Seattle primarily out of the bullpen. Flexen has allowed 36 runs in 42 innings pitched with 19 walks and 29 strikeouts.

Per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Flexen had a clause in his contract that prohibits being optioned to Triple-A even if he cleared waivers. That clause carries with him to New York and the Mets are reportedly designating Flexen for assignment as well.

Flexen had a half season remaining on his $8 million contract for this season so the Mets are essentially buying Gott from the Mariners for $4 million for the rest of the year. Gott is making just $1.2 million this season after signing with Seattle in the offseason.

Muckenhirn was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday. He made three appearances with the team and posted a 0-0 record with a 6.00 ERA in six innings pitched with two walks and three strikeouts. The 28-year-old made his MLB debut in May with New York.

Muckenhirn was an 11th round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles in the 2016 MLB Draft. He will report to Triple-A Tacoma for the Mariners.

Gott made 30 appearances with the Mariners this season. He has an 0-3 record with a 4.03 ERA in 29 innings pitched with eight walks and 32 strikeouts.