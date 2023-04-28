Mariners unveil City Connect uniforms with nods to Seattle's rich tradition of baseball

article

The Seattle Mariners revealed their Nike City Connect uniforms on Friday, becoming the third MLB club this season.

The organization said the uniforms represent over a century of baseball in the Pacific Northwest and the city's innovative spirit.

"Our City Connect uniform celebrates Seattle’s baseball history in a bold, forceful design signaling a new era of baseball in the Pacific Northwest," said Catie Griggs, Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations.

MLB launched the Nike City Connect program during the 2021 season to celebrate the bond between teams and their home city. The Mariners are the 17th overall to be a part of the program.

The uniforms have Amarillo, Rush Blue and Sundown to capture the team's inaugural colors but also honor the city's original Major League team, the Seattle Pilots.

Black is infused in the pants as a nod to the primary color of 1940’s Seattle Steelheads classic uniforms.

(Seattle Mariners)

Seattle

(Seattle Mariners)

Across the chest, Seattle is stitched with the font of the Seattle Pilots jerseys. There’s a black drop shadow on "Seattle," which pays homage to a similar drop shadow used by the 1955 Pacific Coast League Champion Rainiers, organization said.

PNW

(Seattle Mariners)

The jersey sleeve has Mount Rainier to represent the Pacific Coast League's Seattle Rainiers and PNW represents the region's great outdoors. There is also leaf embellishments, which appeared on the 1969 Seattle Pilots caps.

"My Oh My"

(Seattle Mariners)

Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Niehaus calls were beloved by Mariners fans for three decades and his famous phrase, "My Oh My" appears at the bottom front of the jersey's left side. "It’s only fitting that his spirit is part of the first Mariners City Connect uniform," the organization said in a press release.

"Sodo Mojo"

(Seattle Mariners)

The popular phrase "Sodo Mojo" is stitched inside the jersey collar and it's celebration to the Sodo neighborhood, where the team has always called home. There are two tridents that form "Ws," with one W for Washington state and the second W for wins.

Cap

The hat features a modernized Mariners trident, with a royal blue crown and black visor, which is the first time this color combination has been used for an on-field cap in Seattle Baseball history.

Starting Friday, the Mariners Team Store will start selling the City Connect jerseys and caps.

The team will wear the new uniforms every Friday home game at T-Mobile Park starting May 5 against the Houston Astros. During the same weekend the Astros are in town, the Mariners will host an event May 6at Pier 62 on the Seattle Waterfront to celebrate the launch of uniforms.