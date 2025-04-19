Musovski, Frei shine as Seattle Sounders beat Nashville SC 3-0

article

The Brief Danny Musovski, Pedro de la Vega, and Paul Rothrock each scored for the Sounders. Stefan Frei made eight saves for Seattle in delivering the shutout.



Danny Musovski scored a goal for the second consecutive game and Stefan Frei had eight saves Saturday to help the Seattle Sounders beat Nashville SC 3-0.

Pedro de la Vega and Paul Rothrock each added a goal and an assist for Seattle (3-3-3), which has just one loss in its last six matches.

After Rothrock played an entry from the left side, Ferreira’s one-touch shot was redirected by Musovski’s back-heel shot, deflected off the fingertips of goalkeeper Joe Willis and rolled into the net to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

De la Vega scored in the 30th, after a steal by Roldan in the attacking third, putting away a pass from Obed Vargas with a rising first-touch finish from the center of the area and Rothrock’s goal on the counter-attack in the 34th gave Seattle a 3-0 lead.

Joe Willis had three saves for Nashville (4-4-1).

The Source: Story by The Associated Press.

