Former UW, NBA star Nate Robinson has successful kidney transplant

The Brief Former University of Washington star, NBA veteran and Seattle-native Nate Robinson announced that he underwent a successful kidney transplant. Robinson was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2006. In 2022, he publicly revealed his battle with renal failure, and in 2024, he announced his need for a donor. He received a kidney from donor Shane Cleveland.



Former University of Washington and NBA guard Nate Robinson is recovering after undergoing a successful kidney transplant last week.

The backstory:

The three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion was diagnosed with kidney disease nearly 20 years ago and had been battling renal failure in recent years. Last spring, Robinson announced that he was still searching for a new kidney and that he didn’t have long to live.

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 7 : Nate Robinson attends the game between the Chigaco Sky and the Seattle Storm on July 7, 2024 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

As part of the search, the University of Washington helped spread the word to find a donor with an A+ or O blood type for the former Husky.

Over the weekend, Robinson shared on social media that he had received his new organ thanks to his donor, Shane Cleveland.

"This man literally saved my life by giving me his kidney," Robinson wrote. "Hey, Shane, just want to let you know we are family now, and you’re stuck with me. Y’all ever heard of ‘family at first sight’? Because that’s what we are. Big ups to the University of Washington and all the doctors."

The hourslong transplant procedure happened Friday at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.

"You are so deserving, Nate, and I am proud to be a part of this with you. We both have beautiful families supporting us, and great care at UWMC. Let’s go," Cleveland said.

Robinson was a first-round pick in the 2005 NBA Draft and played 11 seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, L.A. Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. He last played in the league in 2015.

The Source: This story was based on information Nate Robinson's social media post and FOX 13 Seattle.

