NHRA Northwest Nationals in Kent goes under the lights for the first time ever

For three decades, Ron Capps has been a staple in the National Hot Rod Association, winning 76 races overall, three Funny Car world championships, and reaching a top speed of close to 340 miles per hour. But his very first professional win - in the Top Fuel division - came right here in the Pacific Northwest.

"This place gives me goosebumps," Capps said. "As soon as my plane lands, I mean I just feel like we have such great fans and we have such a great chance of winning."

Capps is once again a headliner this weekend at the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent, which is holding a night session on Friday - spectacle never seen before in the event's 41-year history.

"The Nitro flames coming out of a pipe at night is a spectacle like no other in motor racing," said Jason Fiorito, president of Pacific Raceways.

Added Capps: "For somebody who hasn't seen it live, I mean it's 15-foot flames out of both sides of the car, side-by-side 330+ miles per hour runs!"

And yet this week's event comes just three weeks after the NHRA world was turned upside down, when 75-year-old legend John Force was involved in a crash, resulting in a traumatic brain injury and fractured sternum. Force is still recovering at a rehab facility after being moved from the hospital last week.

"He's our Richard Petty, he's our Dale Earnhardt, he's our Tom Brady," Capps said. "I mean, he is and has been a legend. We know John's doing better. But it is very strange to be at the racetrack and not have him here."

Added Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria: "I'm just so relieved that he's making progress. But it's gonna be a long road for him. And he just needs to rest and get better."

Force's daughter, Brittany, will also be returning to the Top Fuel Division this week for the first time since the crash.

Capps also noted how unique this event is - the only top-of-the-line pro racing event in the area on an annual basis. Said Capps of Pacific Raceways: "Not all tracks are built like this. It is an oasis."