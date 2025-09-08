Nick Emmanwori has high-ankle sprain for Seattle Seahawks

article

Seattle Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori will miss time due to a high-ankle sprain sustained in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that a move of Emmanwori to injured reserve in under consideration as he's going to miss time.

"Let's call it week-to-week at this point," Macdonald said. "If we make a move, it would be in the next day or two. We've got to decide whether to make a move on that front.

"We'll see in the next few days."

If Emmanwori is placed on injured reserve, he'll have to miss a minimum of four games before being eligible to return to the roster. The soonest he would be able to return would be in Week 6 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Emmanwori was injured just five defensive plays into the game, making a stop on 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. From the replay, it appears as though Seahawks linebacker Demarcus Lawrence happened to brace his right hand for a fall directly on Emmanwori's ankle.

Defensive end Leonard Williams also landed on Emmanwori's legs after the play, and Emmanwori also collided with 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk after the play, but it appeared he was already hurt at that point.

Emmanwori did return to the field for one snap of kickoff coverage before being held out the rest of the game.

Macdonald had believed after the game that it wasn't a high-ankle sprain, but additional testing on Monday proved otherwise.

The Seahawks had to adjust their personnel in Emmanwori's absence and played "lighter" as a result," per Macdonald. Reserve safety Ty Okada saw six snaps on defense and linebacker Drake Thomas played total snaps.

D'Anthony Bell is on the practice squad and could be an option to fill a bigger safety role, if needed. Another linebacker could be an option too, such as Patrick O'Connell or Jamie Sheriff.

Josh Jobe pushing for more playing time.

Cornerback Josh Jobe had a strong season debut for Seattle, playing 61 out of 76 defensive snaps as Seattle's third corner.

He was targeted five times by the 49ers, allowing just one catch for one yard and intercepting Brock Purdy in the fourth quarter.

"I thought he played a tremendous football game. Played physical, played smart, played disciplined, finished his plays right. I thought he played a great game," Macdonald said.

"You go out and you produce, why would we not play you?"

So where would that playing time come from? Well, it might be at Riq Woolen's expense.

Woolen allowed two big plays on San Francisco's final drive: a 45-yard catch for Ricky Pearsall to move into Seattle territory, and the game-winning touchdown to reserve tight end Jake Tonges.

Woolen hesitated for just a moment on the throw to Pearsall, which allowed for the ball to sail over his head to its intended target. Woolen had the route well-covered until he appeared to misjudge the ball's flight, much like an outfielder getting fooled on a line drive.

Then on Tonges' touchdown catch, Woolen was again in perfect position, only to be beaten to the ball by Tonges from behind.

"We played the first 9.9 of that 10-second play at the end phenomenally. The guy made a great play," Macdonald said Sunday night.

On Monday, Macdonald gave his breakdown of Woolen's performance.

"I really believe Riq was trying to attack the football," Macdonald said. "We would have all loved him to make the play. I guarantee you Tariq Woolen is the number one person that he wishes that he made the play too. And he's made plays like that.

"He's made some tremendous plays for us. Made a great play in the red zone on the goal line (on Pearsall). Unfortunately, the two plays that he wants back are the ones near the end of the game. So one's a technique thing, and I think the other thing's just maybe put yourself in a better body position where you make the play, not the other guy, but the other guy made a great play too."

Macdonald calls for more play-action on offense.

In what seems like a bit of a throwback to some of the complaints from last year's offense, the Seahawks sputtered in their 2025 debut.

One particular area that felt out of touch with what the Seahawks have said they want to do offensively comes from their lack of play-action in Sunday's loss. Seattle had just two snaps out of the 50 offensive plays that utilized run-action. They resulted in a 21-yard completion to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a 5-yard scramble by Sam Darnold.

It's something Macdonald said needs to be used more by offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

"We need to action more. We need more movement. So we'll call it and execute it when called," Macdonald said.

Optimism for Uchenna Nwosu returns this week.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is expected to practice this week as he works back from offseason knee surgery.

"Uchenna is definitely practicing," Macdonald said.

Wide receivers Jake Bobo (concussion) and Dareke Young (hamstring) also could be back this week as well.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

