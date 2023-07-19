PHOTOS: Seahawks unveil new throwback 90s uniforms for 2023

Image 1 of 11 ▼

The Seattle Seahawks are planning to bring some nostalgia to the gridiron as they unveil their throwback jersey for the 2023 football season.

The Seahawks intend to pay homage to the teams of the 90s, with their uniforms wearing the royal blue and apple green along with the iconic silver helmet.

The 90s were a pivotal time for the Seahawks franchise for if not for Paul Allen purchasing the team in 1997, "saving" the team, the city of Seattle may have no longer had the Seahawks.

Featured on the jersey will be the original retro Seahawks' logo on both sleeves on top of the blue and green stripes. The neck is emphasized by a thin green and while collar and the modern NFL crest.

The giant white numbers on the front and back perfectly mirror the jersey's original clean and simple design.

Fans or 12s will notice that there is a special Kingdome patch embroidered into the side of the neck on the jersey to commemorate the team's former home stadium from its first season in 1976 to 1999.

The Seahawks are set to wear their throwback uniforms for the first time at Lumen Field when they play the Cleveland Browns on October 29.

For fans who want to get their hands on some the gear the Seahawks released these tips for secured access:

"Fans can get their hands on the jerseys starting today – the Seahawks Pro Shop at Lumen Field will feature a special 90s era pop-up installation with everything from vintage 90s TVs to a replica of the Kingdome Scoreboard. Fans can also get Throwback Gear at the Renton Landing Pro Shop, as well as online at Proshop.seahawks.com."