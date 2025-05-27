Cal Raleigh homers twice, Logan Evans goes eight innings in 9-1 Seattle Mariners win over Nationals

article

The Brief Cal Raleigh hit home runs in back-to-back plate appearances to reach 19 for the season, which is the most in the American League and one behind Shohei Ohtani for the most in MLB. It was the 13th multi-homer game of Raleigh's career, but the first with both homers coming batting right-handed. Logan Evans allowed just one run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts over eight innings for Seattle. He's the first Mariners starter this season to throw eight innings in a game.



Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run home run, Cal Raleigh hit a pair of solo homers and the Seattle Mariners opened a nine-game homestand with a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Rodríguez and Raleigh went back-to-back after J.P. Crawford led off the first with a single to stake Seattle rookie Logan Evans to a 3-0 lead.

Evans (2-1) went a career-high eight innings, giving up four hits, including a home run by James Wood in the fourth.

Raleigh's home run made it 4-1 in the fifth, finishing Washington starter Mitchell Parker (4-3). Raleigh's AL-leading 19th home runs breaks a tie with Brooklyn's Roy Campanella in 1955 for the most by a primary-position catcher in his team’s first 53 games of a season.

Rodríguez finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said prior to the game that All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert will be in a Triple-A rehab assignment in Tacoma as early as Thursday. He also said pitcher Bryce Miller would be activated on the homestand, which runs through June 5.

Key moment

With a 3-1 lead after giving up home run to Wood with one out in the fourth, Evans allowed a single by Nathaniel Lowe but got Keibert Ruiz to hit into a double play. The Nats only stranded two runners, one in the eighth and ninth.

Key stat

Dylan Moore had three hits for the Mariners, including a pair of doubles, but his biggest contribution may have been breaking from third base on an infield chopper to third and sliding under the tag to ignite a three-run sixth inning.

Up next

Trevor Williams (2-5, 6.39 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound Wednesday for the Nationals against Seattle's (George Kirby 0-1, 12.27).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

Featured article

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Logan Gilbert set for rehab assignment for Seattle Mariners

Mariners looking to break Nationals road win streak

Christian Walker's walk-off 2-run homer lifts Astros over Seattle Mariners 5-3

Astros capitalize on early errors, hold on for 2-1 win over Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh's 17th home run sends Seattle Mariners past Astros 5-3

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.