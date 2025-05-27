Mariners looking to break Nationals road win streak

The Brief The Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners, who lead the AL West, in their first matchup of the season, with Mariners favored to win. Key players for the Mariners include Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, while the Nationals rely on James Wood and C.J. Abrams; both teams are dealing with multiple injuries.



The Seattle Mariners on Tuesday will face the Washington Nationals, who are riding a three-game road win streak.

This marks the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Mariners, currently leading the AL West with a 29-23 record, have been strong at home with a 13-11 record. Their hitters boast a collective .325 on-base percentage, ranking fourth in the American League. Key players include Julio Rodriguez, who has contributed six doubles, two triples, nine home runs, and 29 RBIs while batting .236, and Cal Raleigh, who has hit two doubles and four home runs in the last 10 games.

The Nationals, fourth in the NL East with a 24-29 record, have struggled on the road with an 11-15 record. They have a 12-19 record in games where they have allowed at least one home run. James Wood has been a standout performer, hitting .284 with 13 doubles and 13 home runs, while C.J. Abrams has added three doubles and three home runs in the past 10 games.

Both teams have shown strong performances in their last 10 games, with the Mariners going 6-4 and the Nationals 7-3. Seattle has maintained a 2.72 ERA, while Washington has posted a 3.60 ERA.

Injuries are affecting both teams, with the Mariners missing several players, including Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert, while the Nationals have Jacob Young and Josiah Gray on the injured list.

The pitching matchup features Nationals' Mitchell Parker (4-3, 4.39 ERA) against Mariners' Logan Evans (2-1, 5.00 ERA). The Mariners are favored with a betting line of -158, while the Nationals are at +133, with the over/under set at 8 runs.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Associated Press.

