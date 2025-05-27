Logan Gilbert set for rehab assignment for Seattle Mariners

article

The Brief Logan Gilbert is expcted to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma this week. Bryce Miller will re-join the Mariners starting rotation some time during their current homestand. Luke Raley is expected to head out for a rehab assignment next week.



Logan Gilbert is expected to join Triple-A Tacoma for a rehab assignment this week as he continues to work back from a flexor strain in his throwing elbow.

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Gilbert's assignment will likely begin on Thursday against the Salt Lake Bees with the plan to throw three innings.

"It will not be the last rehab assignment (start) he makes," Hollander said. "Sort of how much volume he needs to build in the minor leagues will be to be determined based on how he feels how it goes."

Gilbert has been out since late April when he left a start against the Miami Marlins after just three innings. Gilbert was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of the flexor bundle in his right elbow and was shut down. He returned to throwing off the mound two weeks ago and has continued to progress.

"Just feeling good, feeling healthy, looking like Logan Gilbert," Hollander said of the goal of the rehab outing. "I don't have any particular goals in mind other than when he walks off the mound and comes in and says ‘I felt great.’"

Meanwhile, fellow starter Bryce Miller is set to rejoin the rotation some time during Seattle's nine-game homestand. Miller threw a bullpen session on Monday as he continues to work back from right elbow inflammation.

Hollander said Miller has a small bone spur on the back of his elbow, but it was the inflammation that was causing his discomfort while throwing.

"We felt like he needed to go on the IL for inflammation, not because the spur existed but because there was some inflammation," he said. "We feel like we've taken care of that now. He feels good. So we don't anticipate any further management of that as we go. Obviously, you want to make sure he's not feeling pain, or uncomfortable, or there's any further inflammation, but we feel like we're in a good place right now."

Reports on George Kirby after his first start of the season were positive as well, so the Mariners are getting healthier with their starting rotation.

Outfielder Luke Raley is set to return to Seattle this week after doing his rehab work from a right oblique strain at the team's spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz.

"He should be traveling to Seattle on Wednesday to ramp up the swinging part of the baseball activities," Hollander said.

Raley is expected to go out on a rehab assignment some time next week if he continues to make progress.

"Really positive about how he's feeling," Hollander said. "It's a very tricky injury, so things could change depending on how he feels when he really starts swinging, but he's done great, checked every box along the way."

Fellow outfielder Victor Robles is about to begin the strengthening process in his recovery from a left shoulder dislocation. Robles' most recent scans "showed stability and good healing of the fracture," Hollander said.

It will take until July before Robles is able to resume baseball activity, and Hollander said he didn't expect a return to the roster until September.

"It's a really tricky injury, and we need to make sure that the fracture is fully healed and stable, so no setback. He's done great so far," Hollander said.

Reliever Jackson Kowar continues on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma and is basically MLB-ready now. Kowar has been sidelined since March 2024 due to recovery from Tommy John surgery.

"I think he did three appearances in five days, and felt great doing it," Hollander said.

Kowar has made six appearances for the Rainiers, throwing five innings with one run allowed on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

