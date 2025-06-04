Adley Rutschman's homer and Heston Kjerstad's 2-run triple send Orioles past Mariners 3-2

article

The Brief Heston Kjerstad's two-run triple off Carlos Vargas in the seventh inning broke a 1-1 tie as the Mariners lost 3-2 to the Orioles. Emerson Hancock allowed just one run on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 5 ⅔ innings pitched for Seattle. Cal Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored for the Mariners.



Heston Kjerstad put Baltimore ahead with a two-run triple in the seventh inning and the Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Adley Rutschman hit a tying homer in the sixth for the Orioles (24-36), who have won eight of 10. They've taken back-to-back series for the first time all season and will go for their second consecutive three-game sweep Thursday.

Kjerstad lined a cutter from reliever Carlos Vargas (1-4) into the right-field corner to give Baltimore a 3-2 lead.

Seattle put two runners on with one out in the ninth, but Baltimore closer Félix Bautista retired the final two batters for his 11th save.

Rutschman connected for a solo shot off starter Emerson Hancock, who permitted only two hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

A sacrifice fly by Randy Arozarena in the fourth put Seattle in front. Cal Raleigh roped an RBI single in the sixth to give the Mariners a 2-1 advantage.

Baltimore starter Cade Povich allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Yennier Cano (1-4) got two outs for the win.

Key moment

With the Orioles trailing by a run in the sixth, shortstop Gunnar Henderson fielded a grounder and fired home. Plate umpire Jeremie Rehak called J.P. Crawford safe, but Baltimore challenged the call and it was overturned following a replay review.

Key stat

Cano, Seranthony Domínguez, Gregory Soto and Bautista combined for six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Injury update

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert threw 60 pitches in his second rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma. He allowed five hits and struck out two in three innings. Gilbert is working his way back from a Grade 1 flexor strain in his pitching elbow.

Up next

Baltimore RHP Zach Eflin (4-2, 4.46 ERA) faces RHP Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.82) in the series finale Thursday afternoon.

