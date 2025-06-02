Seattle Mariners to retire Randy Johnson's No. 51 jersey in 2026

The Brief The Mariners will retire Randy Johnson's No. 51 in 2026. The announcement comes on the 35th anniversary of Johnson's first no-hitter in team history. Johnson and Ichiro Suzuki will share the retired No. 51.



The Seattle Mariners will retire Randy Johnson's number, 51, during the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

Seattle Mariners Randy Johnson (L), Ken Griffey Jr (R) and their teammates celebrate clinching the American League West title with a 4-3 victory against the California Angels 23 September in Seattle. This is the second American League West title that ((Photo by DAN LEVINE / AFP) (Photo by DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)) Expand

The announcement comes exactly 35 years after "The Big Unit" threw the first no-hitter in Mariners history.

What they're saying:

"From his arrival in Seattle in 1989 and over the next decade, Randy helped define Mariners baseball in our region and across the country," said Kevin Martinez, president of business operations. "He was as fierce as any player in baseball, and he provided Mariners fans with some of the greatest moments in Seattle sports history."

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Randy Johnson winds up in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth game of the American League Division Championship Series in Baltimore, MD, 05 October. Johnson lost for the fourth time to th (AFP PHOTO/Ted MATHIAS (Photo by TED MATHIAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read TED MATHIAS/AFP via Getty Images)) Expand

The 6-foot-10 MLB Hall of Famer's number will be the fifth retired in Mariners history, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (No. 24), Edgar Martinez (No. 11), Ichiro Suzuki (No. 51) and Jackie Robinson (No. 42).

Has any MLB team retired the same jersey number for more than one player?

Yes, but it is a rare occurrence. With the news of Randy Johnson's No. 51 being retired in 2026, many are wondering how this is possible when Ichiro Suzuki's No. 51 retirement is slated for the end of the 2025 regular season. It is possible, and it has been done before.

For example, the New York Yankees retired No. 8 for both Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey, and the New York Mets retired No. 14 for both Gil Hodges and Willie Mays.

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 10: Former Mariners great, Ken Griffey Jr. gets a hug from Edgar Martinez as he is introduced during a ceremony inducting him into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Safeco Field ((Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)) Expand

What's next:

The exact date of Randy Johnson's number retirement ceremony will be announced after the 2026 MLB schedule is finalized.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Mariners and MLB.com.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wenatchee dad, 3 young girls unreachable, missing person alert activated

'Shut your legs' comment, rating female staff: Snoqualmie Police Chief fired after probe

DOJ to announce drug trafficking arrests in Seattle

Washington state named ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ by Trump admin, 35 of 39 counties listed

Motorcyclist speaks out after arrest made in Auburn, WA hit-and-run nearly 2 years ago

WA beekeeper working to save millions of bees involved in crash in Whatcom County

FBI scrutiny puts pressure on Seattle mayor after protest clash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.