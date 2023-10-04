Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

article

The Seattle Seahawks have earned back-to-back Players of the Week as Devon Witherspoon earned the nod this week for NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Witherspoon had a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown, along with seven tackles and two sacks.

"I never thought he wouldn't play like this," Carroll said, according to Seahawks.com. "This is why we took him, to be active and to show that he gets this game of football, and it comes easy to him, and he's an explosive, dynamic player.

"He did a great job again tonight. You can see why we like him. We didn't have Artie (Burns) tonight and we didn't have Tre Brown tonight, so he had to (play nickel cornerback) all night long for us, and it was a beautiful job. He's showing you who he is."

Witherspoon was Seattle's No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

RB Ken Walker III was named the NFC Player of the Week last week.