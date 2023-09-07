Seahawks have high expectations for potency of offense in 2023

article

A year ago, Geno Smith was an unknown commodity trying to resurrect his career as a starting quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks.

Twelve months later, Smith is coming off a Pro Bowl selection, was named a team captain and is poised to lead a potentially explosive Seahawks offense into a season with raised expectations.

"Very high expectations," Smith said on Thursday. "I think the world of my teammates, I think the world of my coaches. I believe we have a tremendous opportunity this season with the players that we have and the coaches that we have. And so I expect to go out there and play well. Obviously, we've got to prove it. It's not going to be given to us. And that's what I'm looking forward to is the opportunity to prove myself again."

Smith led the NFL with a 69.8 percent completion percentage while throwing for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while earning AP Comeback Player of the Year honors. While Smith had to win the starting job last year in a competition with Drew Lock, Smith returned this year as the unquestioned starter after signing a three-year deal worth up to $105 million in March.

"He had a terrific camp," head coach Pete Carroll said of Smith. "He prepared for it just like he was playing games and so that when he got on the field, the decision-making and the choices and the speed of his choices and his ability to control the front was just in such great command that it was just obvious that he's ready to go. Really, he just had to kind of wait out camp and wait out the preseason to get to it. We walked down the hall this morning together and the two of us, kind of just, it's just as fun as it gets. We want to make sure we don't screw it up by being lighthearted about it, because we want to do really well. He's ready to go."

First-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba joins DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at receiver to presumably boost an already potent passing attack. Ken Walker III comes off a strong rookie seasons at running back with second-round pick Zach Charbonnet set to add quality depth to the backfield as well. Free agent center Evan Brown is the one new addition on the offensive line that could be a key piece in elevating the offensive line performance this season as well.

Smith said that he's encouraged by the offense's ability to create big plays through training camp and the preseason and believes it shows what the group is capable of this year.

"We have made a ton of plays down the field, and we’ve got a ton of explosives on tape and who knows what it will be like during the season," Smith said. "We’ve got so many playmakers, so many dynamic players who can do a bunch of different things. The key for me is to get the ball into their hands, let them make the plays, and trust what I’m seeing. From what I’ve seen in training camp, we have a pretty good offense, but we still have to go out there and prove it."

It's also Shane Waldron's third season as offensive coordinator with many pieces returning from the last two seasons. Smith, Metcalf, Lockett and tight end Will Dissly have all been here for each of those three seasons. That continuity leads to optimism that the unit will be able to be even more effective with the pieces in place having more experience with each other in Waldron's system.

"The biggest thing I've seen just within our offense is, this is our third year of being able to run it," Lockett said. "We're more decisive, we understand the type of looks that we're going to be able to get, we understand how we want to attack certain defenses, we understand how much time we have to be able to make certain moves, or if it's on timing. So I think for us, you know, it's just being able to understand how we're trying to approach every game and how are we trying to approach every single drive.

"Not every drive is going to be the same, there's going to be times where we need to get a couple first downs, we might want to hold the ball for a little bit, kind of treat it like a four-minute offense type of scenario, might be other times we're trying to be aggressive, and we're going to go for it. But learning how to be able to be great in each and every decision, whether we're being aggressive, or whether we're being conservative I think that's what creates a Super Bowl team."

The Seahawks ranked ninth in points scored last season. They have their sights set on being even better this year.

"You can see that we're going to be an explosive offense," Metcalf said. "And then the defense is definitely challenging us every day. We're going to be firing on all cylinders."

Injury Report:

– Linebacker Jordyn Brooks was given a rest day for his knee as he nears a return to the lineup just eight months removed from surgery for a torn ACL. Outside linebacker Boye Mafe (illness) and guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) were also new additions to the injury report on Thursday.

Running back Ken Walker III was a limited participant due to a groin issue. The injury is notable as Walker missed time early in training camp with a groin injury.

Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor and defensive end Mike Morris both returned to full participation in practice on Thursday after being limited during Wednesday's practice.