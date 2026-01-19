Seahawks Notebook: Moving forward without Zach Charbonnet

article

The Brief The Seahawks will be without running back Zach Charbonnet as he will need surgery for a suspected ACL tear. Ken Walker III is the only other running back currently on the roster, with Velus Jones Jr. and Cam Akers on the practice squad, and George Holani eligible to return from injured reserve. Quarterback Sam Darnold will be managed day-to-day as will do as much as his injured oblique allows for in practice.



If the Seattle Seahawks are going to advance to the Super Bowl, they're going to have to do so without running back Zach Charbonnet.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that Charbonnet will miss the rest of the season with what is believed to be a torn ACL in his left knee sustained in Saturday night's Divisional playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

"Figuring out what the extent of the injury is and we'll get all the details on when he's going to get it fixed and all that," Macdonald said. "You just feel for the guy, for the person. This guy is just an absolute stud, so he's around and in good spirits. We got his back."

Charbonnet became the first Seahawks running back since Marshawn Lynch to have double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season, rushing for 12 scores and 730 yards this year. He's the team's most reliable pass protector as well.

"That's something we depend on with Zach," Macdonald said. "Other guys are definitely capable of doing it as well. Just, Zach has just really been excellent at it. That's why he's got the majority of those reps."

In the grand scheme of things, the Seahawks are remarkably healthy at this point in the season. Charbonnet will be the most significant player to land on injured reserve, with tight end Elijah Arroyo and wide receiver Tory Horton as the most notable players still on IR. Charbonnet is the closest thing to a "starter" of the players on injured reserve.

Ken Walker III is the only other running back currently on the 53-man roster. Velus Jones Jr. and Cam Akers have seen action as elevations from the practice squad and could be called upon to step up in Charbonnet's absence.

"That's part of the reason we brought them here, is to provide great running back depth," Macdonald said of Jones and Akers. "Both are really good players in their own right, and they got a great opportunity in front of them. You hate it to be under these circumstances, but it is what it is. We’ve got to move forward. So they'll be ready to go."

Additionally, George Holani is eligible to return from injured reserve, though Macdonald wasn't showing his cards yet whether that would actually happen.

"George is an option, yeah. See how it goes this week," Macdonald said.

When he was asked a follow-up whether Holani was healthy from the hamstring injury he sustained in late November, Macdonald deferred there as well.

"I think we'll just let it play out this week on how everything goes. Probably hear from that over the next few days," Macdonald said.

Walker is likely going to see an increase in his workload with Charbonnet out the rest of the way and he's coming off his best performance of the year, rushing for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the win over the 49ers.

He became the just the second running back in team history with three touchdowns in playoff game, joining Shaun Alexander.

"I thought this was the most decisive he's ran up to this point, and as expected. You just keep getting better and finding ways to improve, especially in the run game. He's done a great job," Macdonald said.

Seattle has one more return from injured reserve designation to use and Holani is the only reasonable candidate. Macdonald already said it was unlikely for Horton to return this year due to a shin injury that's sidelined him since early November. Running back Kenny McIntosh isn't eligible and likely is not healthy enough regardless, due to a torn ACL in training camp.

Arroyo and linebacker Chazz Surratt have both been designated to return, but have yet to be activated to the roster. Those moves would require removing someone else from the roster, which the team seemingly doesn't want to do at this stage. However, the expected move of Charbonnet to injured reserve would open up one spot.

Any player released now has to go through waivers, which would open them up to being claimed by other teams, including those who are already done for the year. The Seahawks will likely try to walk a fine line with roster moves to avoid losing players they like at this point, such as rookies Connor O'Toole, Jared Ivey, Kight, Bryce Cabeldue, Mason Richman, and Nick Kallerup. However, injuries could eventually force the issue.

Sam Darnold's workload will be managed day-to-day

Macdonald said there are some other bumps and bruises they'll have to manage throughout the week, including the ongoing management of quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold played Saturday night, just two days after injuring an oblique muscle in practice on Thursday. Darnold completed 12-of-17 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers to put Seattle one win away from reaching the Super Bowl.

"We're just going to work through day-to-day," Macdonald said of Darnold. "Balancing, making sure we get enough reps at the proper tempo with the proper looks, and getting Sam the reps that he needs. I think that will be day-to-day right now."

Darnold seemingly came out of Saturday's game as good as could be expected. Macdonald said it was a relief to see Darnold bounce up from a Malik Mustapha sack, and then rip a 21-yard pass on the next play to Cooper Kupp in the first quarter.

"That was great," he said. "I was nervous (with) him going down there and taking off. Yeah, then he ripped the 7-cut (corner route) to Coop. That was awesome. At that point, I think I exhaled a little bit."

Darnold was sacked twice, but the one from Mustapha was the only significant blow he took in the game. The massive lead early in the game helped Seattle manage the workload on the ailing starting quarterback.

"I felt really good the entire game. And any hits I did take I didn't feel it on that side," Darnold said.

Left tackle Charles Cross is considered day-to-day as well with his foot injury from Saturday's game. Macdonald said after the game that holding Cross out was precautionary and Cross told reporters he was fine after the game.

Backup tackle Josh Jones could return to practice this week after missing the 49ers game with a knee injury as well.

"Josh is a candidate to come back this week," Macdonald said. "It's just like we got to see how it is on Wednesday. If he's good enough to practice, great. If not, we got to go to third. That's kind of where we are right now."

Amari Kight saw his first extended action as he finished the game in place of Cross on Saturday. He made several strong blocks, including on Walker's second touchdown of the night.

"Did a great job," Macdonald said. "Guys were fired up about him. Again, great play on one of K-9's touchdown runs and some other really good ones there as well. Yeah, should be proud of himself."

