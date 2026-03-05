West Seattle tiny home village sparks concerns, comments at community meeting

The Brief More than 100 people attended a West Seattle meeting about the proposed Glassyard Commons RV park and tiny home village. The project would include 72 RV spaces and 20 tiny homes, with LIHI saying it could open before June 1. Neighbors raised concerns about safety and soil toxins, while LIHI says studies show no risk and that similar sites reduce crime.



Residents and business owners packed a meeting in West Seattle to learn more about plans for an RV park and tiny home village called Glassyard Commons.

The backstory:

The new project is planned near S 2nd and Marginal Way and will serve people in need of housing.

FOX 13 Seattle has been following the Glassyard Commons project over the past month and previously reported that neighbors and business owners felt "blindsided" by the plan.

More than 100 people attended Thursday night's meeting in West Seattle. They wanted to know how the project would impact the community.

Residents fired off questions Thursday at leaders with the Low Income Housing Institute, or LIHI, about the RV safe lot and tiny home village that's planned for construction in as little as two months.

"The RV has to be a certain length, they have to have it registered or a path to get registered," said a manager at LIHI in response to a question from a member of the audience.

Managers say the district, which includes West Seattle, has one of the highest concentrations of RV's in the city. The goal is to move residents from the RV's into tiny homes or other housing.

"The layout is going to have 72 RV spaces, 20 tiny homes, and amenities," said Matthew White, Senior Construction Project Manager with LIHI.

On Thursday, questions arose about toxins in the soil, to which White answered that a Phase 2 environmental report had been completed.

"There are no risks to putting a tiny home village and RV safe lot on this property," said White.

An aerial view of the proposed Glassyard Commons tiny home village and RV park in West Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Other questions included what will happen to the RVs if people find other housing.

"At some point when they get housed, they will get rid of the RV," said one of the managers at the meeting.

Other residents had concerns about safety. White addressed that by saying that LIHI can make an area safer.

"Every time we set up a village, the area becomes safer. We are there with eyes. We are there with security cameras and 24–7 staff. So, we find that crime goes down in our village areas," said Matthew White, Senior Construction Project Manager with LIHI.

At least one resident said they believed in the model and suggested it go city-wide.

"I have extreme confidence in LIHI being able to run this project. I think it’s a great model and I just think it should be in every neighborhood in the city and not just in my neighborhood and if it’s in my neighborhood, I want my RV neighbors to be served first," said Kay Kirkpatrick with the Highland Park Action Coalition.

White says the camp could be ready to receive residents before June 1st ahead of the World Cup.

