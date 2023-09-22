Seahawks rule out Charles Cross, Coby Bryant with toe injuries; Will Dissly, Riq Woolen doubtful

article

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross and defensive back Coby Bryant were both ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to toe injuries. Additionally, tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) and cornerback Riq Woolen (chest) are doubtful to play.

Cross will miss a second straight game due to a toe injury sustained in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams while Bryant's injury occurred last week against the Detroit Lions.

Woolen and Dissly were both injured in the Lions game as well. Woolen has an injury to the SC (sternoclavicular) joint in his left shoulder that occurred on a tackle of Lions receiver Antoine Green in the first half. Dissly has had an ongoing shoulder issue that was aggravated in Detroit.

The Seahawks had a lengthy injury report throughout the week with 11 total players being held out of practice on Thursday.

The potential absences of Bryant, Woolen and Dissly were reflected in roster moves the team made earlier in the week. Cornerback Artie Burns was signed from the practice squad and tight end Brady Russell was added off the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Burns had already played in each of the team's first two games after being a practice squad elevation prior to each contest. He played 15 defensive snaps against the Lions on Sunday. Russell joins practice squad tight end Tyler Mabry as additional tight end depth with Dissly doubtful and Noah Fant also briefly appearing on the injury report earlier in the week.

Safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring), safety Julian Love (hamstring), nose tackle Jarran Reed (groin), and guard Phil Haynes (calf) are among seven players listed as questionable and were new additions to the injury report during the week.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is listed as questionable due to a rib injury, but both Metcalf and head coach Pete Carroll were confident he would play this week on Wednesday. Running back DeeJay Dallas is questionable due to an illness.

The final player listed as questionable is safety Jamal Adams, who completed his second full week of practice as he works back from a quadriceps tendon tear sustained in last year's season opener.

Guard Damien Lewis (ankle), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee/rest), linebacker Devin Bush (shoulder), outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee), center Evan Brown (knee), tight end Noah Fant (ribs) and outside linebacker Derick Hall (shoulder) also appeared on the injury report throughout the week but are expected to play against Carolina.