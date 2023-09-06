Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba expected to play against Rams

article

Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to play in this Sunday's regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams just over two weeks removed from surgery to repair a fracture in his left wrist.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that Smith-Njigba is ready to go after returning to practice last week.

"He hasn't said a peep about it. Nothing. He's fine," Carroll said. "It's been a remarkable mentality that he's brought to it and it's better than most guys that you see. He's not hesitating to do everything throughout the game plan and preparation and all of that."

Smith-Njigba injured his left wrist bracing against the ground when he was tackled at the 1-yard line by cornerback Eric Scott Jr. in the team's second preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on August 19. Carroll called the issue a 3-4 week injury at the time but he remained optimistic about Smith-Njigba's chances to potentially make it back for the opener.

Smith-Njigba had six receptions for 83 yards in two preseason games against Dallas and Minnesota. He had an impressive training camp up until the injury and seems like he will be a seamless fit into Seattle's passing attack alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Smith-Njigba returned to practice with the team last week and took part in a

Metcalf said that he always believed that Smith-Njigba was going to be back and ready for Week 1.

"I mean, it just shows his commitment," Metcalf said. "And I knew was always going to play Week 1, just from just talking to him around the locker room. But he's always a competitive dude who always wants to be out there on the field competing. I know he hated just watching practice, you know, the few days that he had to sit out. So it's just good to have him back. But I think his mindset is perfect for coming back and playing Week 1."

Also set to play against the Rams is linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who will be just shy of eight months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

Brooks was injured in a game against the New York Jets on New Year's Day. He was attempting to tackle tight end C.J. Uzomah near the sidelines when he planted on the turf and immediately recoiled and fell down. Brooks had surgery to repair the damaged ligament just over two weeks after the injury. His return to practice in August came just over seven months removed from the surgery.

"He's done well," Carroll said. "He has done well and he's looked fast and he hasn't had to back off at any time. We're going to make sure to continue to monitor how he's doing. I've told him that the whole time we've been trying to look after him and not force the issue too fast and all that. So here we are he's ready to go. He wants to play everything and do everything. He's in a great place."

Brooks is coming off two terrific seasons for the Seahawks as he enters the final year of his rookie contract with the team. Brooks had a team-record 184 tackles in 2021 (with the benefit of a 17th game on the schedule) and followed it up with 161 tackles last year in 16 games played.

Brooks said it was really hard for him to sit on the sidelines early in training camp and not be able to participate. It was something he did not want to get used to having to do.

"Like it's hard for me to sit here and watch these guys practice. We want to be out there," Brooks said.

Carroll said they're going to have to see how Brooks does during the game and may need to limit the number of snaps he plays.

"We'll see how it goes and watch how the game takes place and all of that," he said. "It just depends on the load that he takes, maybe some long drives or whatever. We've just got to try to be really smart. We've got to do this on feel.

"He doesn't want to come out. He doesn't want to come out at all, so I may be dragging him or tackling him myself. I don't know."

Brooks said they had spoken about the possibility of limiting his workload. He said he believes he can play as much as needed, but did acknowledge the need to be thoughtful about his first game back.

"Knowing me, once I'm out there I don't see myself coming out," Brooks said. "I can definitely see myself playing 60 snaps. But at the same time, we've all got to be smart so we'll see how much I play."

Devin Bush remains as a capable backup option to lighten the load for Brooks, if necessary.

"Devin's ready to play, and he's going to play," Carroll said. "We'll find some ways to get that done. He's had a really good camp, he did really well on special teams, and we're lucky to have him."

Notes:

– The Seahawks named six captains for the season as voted on by the players with two from each unit. Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett are the captains on offense, Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs the captains on defense, and linebacker Nick Bellore and kicker Jason Myers the captains for special teams.

– A trio of rookies on defense – cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hamstring), defensive end Mike Morris (shoulder) and outside linebacker Derick Hall (shoulder) – all were able to practice on Wednesday, though their status for Sunday's game remains unclear.

Witherspoon returned to limited work in practice on Monday after missing the last several weeks with his hamstring strain.

"He's practicing," Carroll said. "He'll go today and we'll see how he does. They’re still monitoring a little bit with his numbers, but he's going to get out there and go. He’ll be going full speed today.

"He just had a few plays. He did fine. He made it through and he's ready to go today. He wants to get out there and take a lot more work. We'll see."

Morris and Hall also returned to practice on Monday with Morris able to do a bit more than Hall.

"Today will be important to see them again, but Mike had a really good Monday, and Derick was a little bit limited on Monday," Carroll said. "We'll see how he does today, but those guys are working to see if they can find their way back in."

Carroll said he feels good about thea team's defensive line depth if those guys and fellow rookie nose tackle Cameron Young can be healthy and contributing.

What I'm really fired up about is that Mike Morris is back on the practice field," Carroll said. Cam made it back last week and Mike is ready to go. We were really excited about Mike coming back and I don't feel like we need to go anywhere if we can get those guys playing."

– Safety Jamal Adams continues to take part in walkthroughs while doing conditioning work off to the side. Carroll said the hope is Adams can return to practice with the team beginning next week.

"Not quite there yet," Carroll said. "He’s really positive. He's in maybe the strongest and best shape he's ever been in because he's worked so hard throughout this process. Since he's been here, he's just been stellar about going forward and pushing it. He’s really positive and we’ve just got to wait it out and be patient. He'll get back on the field and get a lot of work next week and we'll start the process."

– Running back Kenny McIntosh is also making progress as he recovers from a knee injury sustained during the team's "mock game" scrimmage in early August.

"He’s doing much better. He’s getting closer in his workouts to be able to be freed up to run, but not yet," Carroll said.