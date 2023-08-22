Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to have wrist surgery

article

Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having surgery to repair a broken bone in his wrist.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Smith-Njigba broke the bone in his wrist on his 48-yard reception in the second quarter of Saturday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"He's going to get surgery with a hand specialist," head coach Pete Carroll said after practice on Tuesday. "He's got a slight fracture that we just want to make sure that we do the right thing to ensure that he gets back as soon as possible in the safest way possible."

Smith-Njigba appeared to have injured his left wrist bracing against the ground when he was tackled at the 1-yard line by Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott Jr.

Carroll called the issue a 3-4 week injury, which puts his availability for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener on September 10 into question.

"We're going to be optimistic about it," Carroll said. "Three, four weeks, we'll see what happens."

Carroll said Smith-Njigba flew to Philadelphia on Thursday and will have the surgery "as soon as they can get it."

Smith-Njigba leads the team in catches this preseason with six receptions for 83 yards in preseason games against Dallas and the Minnesota Vikings. The No. 20 overall pick out of Ohio State has been impressive throughout training camp for the Seahawks and appeared primed to play a big role in Seattle's passing game alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Depending on the length of recovery from the surgery, the Seahawks may have to begin the year without him.

Additionally, the injury leaves Seattle's receiving corps a bit thin. Dee Eskridge is going to miss the first six games of the season to suspension and is sidelined currently with a knee sprain as well. Dareke Young just returned to practice last week after dealing with a hip/groin injury for over a week, but missed practice again on Tuesday as he may need surgery as well.

"He's got this adductor thing that he's got to get looked at seriously. We might have to get it fixed," Carroll said.

Cody Thompson (shoulder) and Matt Landers (groin) missed practice as well on Tuesday as Seattle signed Malik Flowers for additional depth as the group has been depleted.

Cade Johnson returned to limited work in practice after missing a week with a concussion. Both Thompson and Johnson have a chance to play this weekend in the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.