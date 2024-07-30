Seattle Mariners acquire RHP JT Chargois from Marlins

article

The latest trade addition for the Seattle Mariners is a player they already know quite well.

The Mariners acquired right-handed reliever JT Chargois from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday afternoon in exchange for minor league right-hander Will Schomberg, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report the deal.

Chargois, 33, spent half a season with the Mariners in 2021 before being traded at that year's trade deadline along with infielder Austin Shenton for reliever Diego Castillo. Chargois missed the first two months of this season with neck spasms before returning to action in early June.

Since returning to action, Chargois has made 15 appearances with 16 ⅔ innings pitched. He's posted a 1.62 ERA with seven walks and 12 strikeouts. All three runs allowed by Chargois this season have come via solo home runs.

Chargois made 31 appearances for Seattle in 2021 before he was traded to Tampa, throwing 30 innings with a 3.00 ERA with six walks and 29 strikeouts.

Schomberg, 23, was a free agent signing by the Mariners after he went undrafted out of Davidson University. He made 15 starts for Single-A Modesto before being promoted to High-A Everett in early July. Schomberg had a 6-1 record with a 2.69 ERA in Modesto with 40 walks and 97 strikeouts. He's got a 1-1 record with a 3.27 ERA with six walks and 19 strikeouts in four starts for Everett.

