Seattle Mariners squander 3-0 lead, lose 6-3 to Blue Jays

article

The Brief The Mariners were unable to hold onto a 3-0 lead after the fourth inning, as the Blue Jays rallied for six unanswered runs for a 6-3 win. Seattle's streak of nine straight series victories was snapped after losing the first two games of the three-game set to Toronto. Rowdy Tellez homered in the second inning for Seattle's first run. The former Blue Jay has hit four of his six home runs this season against Toronto.



Addison Barger hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Saturday night.

Bo Bichette's two-run homer in the fifth began Toronto's comeback. Barger tied it at 3 with an RBI groundout in the sixth, and Alejandro Kirk finished with four hits.

Myles Straw provided insurance with a two-run single off Carlos Vargas (1-2) in the eighth.

Mason Fluharty (3-0) worked 1 1/3 perfect innings and Jeff Hoffman struck out all three batters in the ninth for his ninth save.

Barger also had two RBIs — and three doubles — in Friday night's 6-3 victory by the Blue Jays, who have won three in a row following a four-game skid.

Rowdy Tellez hit a solo homer for the Mariners in the second. Randy Arozarena had an RBI double in the fourth, and Leody Taveras added a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Toronto starter Bowden Francis allowed three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Logan Evans gave up three runs and five hits over five innings for Seattle.

Key moment

With the score tied at 3 in the seventh, Seattle had runners at the corners when Fluharty entered and retired J.P. Crawford on a flyball to end the inning.

Key stat

Crawford went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, ending his hitting streak at a career-best 16 games. It had been the longest active streak in the majors.

Up next

Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller (2-3, 4.15 ERA) starts Sunday against RHP José Ureña (0-0, 8.59) in the series finale.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE MARINERS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.