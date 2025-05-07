The Brief The Seattle Mariners rallied from five-run deficit to beat Athletics 6-5 and win 9th straight series on Wednesday. Leody Taveras hit a game-tying two-out single in the eighth inning of his debut with Seattle before scoring the go-ahead run on Dylan Moore's base hit.



Leody Taveras hit a game-tying two-out single in the eighth inning of his debut with Seattle before scoring the go-ahead run on Dylan Moore's base hit and the Mariners rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Athletics 6-5 on Wednesday and win their ninth straight series.

Andrés Muñoz gave up a leadoff single to Luis Urías in the ninth, before striking out Jacob Wilson looking to earn his 13th save. Muñoz hasn't allowed an earned run in 18 innings.

Taveras drove in pinch runner Miles Mastrobuoni with one out then stole second before scoring on Moore's single off Noah Murdock (1-1).

Seattle Mariners' Leody Taveras reacts after hitting a single that scores a run against the Athletics during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Wilson had two doubles and drove in a run in his first four-hit game to help the Athletics jump to a 5-0 fourth-inning lead off Mariners starter Bryan Woo. JJ Bleday had a two-run double, and Lawrence Butler added a solo homer.

Seattle got a run back in the fifth when Moore singled, stole second and scored on Ben Williamson's double.

Gunnar Hoglund left leading 5-1 in his second career start after issuing a one-out walk to Cal Raleigh in the sixth. Mitch Spence entered and issued a walk before Rowdy Tellez hit his fifth homer to get the Mariners within 5-4. Hoglund was charged with two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Woo allowed a season-high five runs on eight hits in six innings. Eduard Bazardo (1-0) got four outs for the win.

Key moment

Taveras struck out twice and flied out before hitting a single to left on a 1-2 pitch to tie it.

Key stat

Seattle's J.P. Crawford went 1 for 5 to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games.

Up next

The Athletics will start RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.71 ERA) in the first of three against the Yankees beginning Friday. The Mariners begin a six-game homestand Friday with three against the Blue Jays.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press.

