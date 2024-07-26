Seattle Mariners trade RHP Ryne Stanek to Mets for OF Rhylan Thomas
The trading season continues for the Seattle Mariners.
After acquiring reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier on Friday, the Mariners traded right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek to the New York Mets in exchange for Triple-A outfielder Rhylan Thomas.
Stanek, 33, has a 6-3 record with seven saves and a 4.38 ERA with 17 walks and 44 strikeouts in 46 games with the Mariners this season. While Stanek had a fairly solid start to the season, his recent stretch has been comparably terrible. In his last nine outings, Stanek has allowed seven runs in 6 ⅔ innings pitched with six walks, eight strikeouts and three home runs allowed with a pair of blown saves.
His ERA over that stretch is an exorbitant 9.45 with an opposing batting average of .259 and an on-base-plug-slugging percentage of .987.
Thomas, 24, has been playing for the Syracuse Mets, which are the Triple-A affiliate for New York. A former 11th round pick of the Mets in the 2022 MLB Draft out of USC, Thomas has appeared in 29 games for Syracuse since being promoted from Double-A. He's batting .235 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI, with 13 walks and 24 strikeouts.
The moving of Stanek frees up a spot in the bullpen for Garcia's addition. Meanwhile, manager Scott Servais told reporters in Chicago that Gregory Santos' MRI came back "OK" after he left Wednesday's game with a knee issue.
It's the third trade executed by the Mariners in the last 24 hours. Seattle acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a pair of minor leagues, right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins and outfielder Aidan Smith, and a player to be named later.
Seattle then acquired Garcia from the Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder Jonatan Clase and minor league catcher Jacob Sharp.