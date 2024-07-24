Brandon Drury's RBI single in 8th helps Angels beat Seattle Mariners 2-1, complete sweep

Brandon Drury drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Angels completed a three-game sweep of the struggling Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Mariners were booed by fans after losing for the eighth time in nine game and for the 20th time in 29 games, slipping to 53-51 overall. Despite its extended troubles, Seattle is a game behind first-place Houston (53-49) in the AL West.

Angels pitching held the Mariners to one run in all three games of the series.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo worked six shutout innings before the Angels finally scored against the Seattle bullpen. Nolan Schanuel led off the eighth with a single against reliever Gregory Santos and later scored on a two-out single by Willie Calhoun, knotting the score at 1-all.

Santos (0-1) then left the game with an unidentified injury, and Drury put the Angels ahead with a single to center that scored pinch-runner Kevin Pillar from second base.

Santos left after throwing 16 pitches in the eighth, giving up one run on two singles before being lifted by manager Scott Servais and trainers.

Castillo threw a gem for Seattle, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Griffin Canning allowed one earned run on four hits over five innings for the Angels. Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 20th save. Hans Crause (4-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Angels left-handed reliever José Quijada worked a scoreless inning of relief in his first MLB appearance since April 27, 2023, after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford will miss four to six weeks with a fracture in his right pinky finger. Crawford suffered the fracture when he was hit by a pitch from Angels lefty Tyler Anderson in the first inning on Monday. … RHP Matt Brash (Tommy John surgery) is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation and will begin a throwing program in mid-August, according to Mariners GM Justin Hollander. … CF Julio Rodriguez (ankle sprain) will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. … Prospect Felnin Celesten re-aggravated the wrist injury that kept him out for the past month by diving into first base in his first game back.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 6.30 ERA) will pitch Thursday against Oakland RHP Ross Stripling when the Angels open a four-game series against Oakland.

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (7-7, 3.20 ERA) will take the mound Friday against White Sox RHP Drew Thorpe when the Mariners open a three-game series in Chicago.

