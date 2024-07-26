Seattle Mariners acquiring RHP Yimi Garcia from Blue Jays

article

The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed pitcher Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder Jonatan Clase and minor league catcher Jacob Sharp on Friday afternoon.

The move comes on the heels of Thursday night's addition of outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays as the Mariners attempt to patch their roster for a playoff push.

"Yimi has been one of the best relievers in the American League this year — dominating the strike zone, missing bats and pitching in high leverage," Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said. "He has big-game experience and we’re excited to add him to our bullpen."

Garcia, 33, was one of the top relief arms available on the trade market ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Garcia has made 29 appearances for Toronto this season, posting a 3-0 record and a 2.70 ERA with eight walks (three intentional) and 42 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting just .154 against Garcia this season with a .526 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

The addition of Garcia helps bolster a bullpen that is dealing with some injury concerns right now. Gregory Santos left Wednesday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels due to a knee injury. No update has yet been given on Santos' prognosis moving forward. Matt Brash is already out for the year after Tommy John surgery as well, leaving the back end of Seattle's bullpen a bit thin.

Clase, 22, made his debut with the Mariners this season and has appeared in 19 games for the team. He has a .195 batting average with a double, three RBI and three stolen bases in spot duty for the club. In 59 games played for Triple-A Tacoma this year, Clase has a .274 average with 11 doubles, four triples, and 10 home runs with 34 RBI and 26 stolen bases.

Sharp, 22, was a 17th round pick of the Mariners in the 2023 MLB Draft. In 44 games for Single-A Modesto, Sharp has a .255 average with 11 doubles, six home runs and 29 RBI with 18 walks and 19 strikeouts.

