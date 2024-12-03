Former Seattle Seahawks Coach Mike Holmgren named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Prolific receiver Sterling Sharpe and Super Bowl-winning, former Seattle Seahawks coach, Mike Holmgren have advanced to the final stage of voting for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Sharpe was picked as one of three finalists in the Seniors category for players whose career ended in 1999 or earlier, along with Maxie Baughan and Jim Tyrer.

Mike Holmgren spent 10 of his 17 seasons as a head football coach in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. He took the team to their first ever Super Bowl in 2006 and won a Super Bowl championship coaching the Green Bay Packers in 1997.

Holmgren was picked as the lone finalist in the coaching category and Ralph Hay, who helped found the NFL more than a century ago, was the finalist in the contributor category.

Between one and three of these finalists will get voted into the Hall.

